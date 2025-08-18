How To Transform An Old Tree Stump Into A Cozy Outdoor Chair

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tree stumps can be an unsightly feature of your yard, but removing them can be difficult, expensive, and time-consuming. And if you're waiting for nature to take its course, you could be waiting a long time, with most tree stumps taking decades to fully decompose. So if you're feeling stumped (pun intended) over what to do with the leftovers from a former tree, why not create something that's both beautiful and functional, like a DIY outdoor chair?

For a tree stump chair method that's fairly user-friendly, we love this artsy approach that first began trending in Philadelphia and Providence, Rhode Island for a 2012 public art project called StumpChairs. Essentially, you're embedding old-fashioned wooden chair backs into an exposed stump, giving you a perfect outdoor resting spot.

Start by finding an old, discarded chair back with spindles, and remove it from the existing chair seat — either by unscrewing it or by using a chisel and hammer. Drill a hole in the stump for each chair spindle using the right-sized spade bit, making sure you measure the correct distances apart. Then, insert the spindles into the holes and hold them in place with wood glue, further securing the base of the spindles into the stump with wood screws drilled at an angle through the spindles into the stump. You can see more examples of this cool craft out in the wild in a film on Vimeo called "A Good Night for Stumpin'," or on the StumpChair Facebook page.