How To Transform An Old Tree Stump Into A Cozy Outdoor Chair
Tree stumps can be an unsightly feature of your yard, but removing them can be difficult, expensive, and time-consuming. And if you're waiting for nature to take its course, you could be waiting a long time, with most tree stumps taking decades to fully decompose. So if you're feeling stumped (pun intended) over what to do with the leftovers from a former tree, why not create something that's both beautiful and functional, like a DIY outdoor chair?
For a tree stump chair method that's fairly user-friendly, we love this artsy approach that first began trending in Philadelphia and Providence, Rhode Island for a 2012 public art project called StumpChairs. Essentially, you're embedding old-fashioned wooden chair backs into an exposed stump, giving you a perfect outdoor resting spot.
Start by finding an old, discarded chair back with spindles, and remove it from the existing chair seat — either by unscrewing it or by using a chisel and hammer. Drill a hole in the stump for each chair spindle using the right-sized spade bit, making sure you measure the correct distances apart. Then, insert the spindles into the holes and hold them in place with wood glue, further securing the base of the spindles into the stump with wood screws drilled at an angle through the spindles into the stump. You can see more examples of this cool craft out in the wild in a film on Vimeo called "A Good Night for Stumpin'," or on the StumpChair Facebook page.
No chair backs? Here's another method to try
You don't need to scour yard sales for old furniture or break up your dining room set: There is another way to turn large stumps into outdoor seating. If you're clever with a chainsaw, social media is rife with other ways to repurpose your tree stumps into rustic outdoor chairs. YouTuber Ashley Minney, for example, spray painted her desired design on a large stump, then used different size chainsaws and ArborTech's turboPlane woodworking angle grinder to fine-tune the carve and smooth it. When you're finished, you'll have a beautiful spot to sit and admire your handiwork up close.
And quirky furniture isn't the only creative way to get the most out of your yard's stumps. Try using your tree stump to create a unique birdbath that little winged visitors to your garden will love. You could, if you're determined to rid your yard of tree stumps without hiring a pro and breaking the bank, check out this simple hack for quickening the decomposition process so that you can remove it easily. Then use the leftovers to create a nutrient-rich garden soil with this German gardening technique.