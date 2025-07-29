How To Make A Unique Birdbath Using An Old Tree Stump

Start by making sure your tree stump is sturdy, solid wood that isn't rotting or crumbling; not all stumps may work for this craft. From there, you'll want to carve out the top to create a shallow bowl, similar to what YouTuber Maker of Many Things did in his popular DIY video. Aim for a bird-friendly shape when building a birdbath: around 1 inch deep at the edges and 2 inches in the center. He even carved a small hollow in the side of the stump to tuck in a hanging bird feeder. Once your shape is roughed out, clean up any loose debris or rough edges.

Next, mix up mortar to a putty-like consistency (gloves are a must), and press it firmly into the carved bowl. Use your hands or a trowel to smooth it out and finish the edges with a damp paintbrush to create a clean surface. Once dry, which usually takes 24 to 48 hours, your stump will have a weather-ready basin to hold water. As a final touch, Maker of Many Things added a feeder at the base of the stump to keep seed dry during storms, which is an easy way to combine water and food into one eye-catching feature. Add a few stones to your finished bath so birds can perch safely while they drink or bathe. Then sit back and enjoy your new feathered visitors. And when it's time to clean your birdbath, skip common household cleaners and opt for a brush and water. This will ensure your winged friends stay healthy.