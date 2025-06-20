A Clever Epsom Salt Hack That'll Help Remove Tree Stumps In Your Yard

If you've ever removed a tree stump from your yard, you know just how frustrating and labor intensive the process can be. Even when cut down to almost the base, stumps can reach depths of several feet, with root systems that span much further. In order to excavate one of these trunks fully, you'll likely need to call in a professional, who may require the use of massive mechanical equipment. Even without professional assistance, brute-forcing a stump out of your lawn can be a costly and elongated process, and one which leaves an unsightly crater behind once accomplished. Luckily, there is a surprisingly easy, extremely cost effective alternative, which allows you to essentially rapidly decay down a tree stump with nothing but patience and a lot of Epsom salt.

Epsom salt (or magnesium sulfate) is a naturally occurring mineral compound which you may already have in your bathroom, garage, or shed. You likely already know that it's great for soaking in the bath tub, de-icing your driveway, or even as a hack to make your lawn greener. Surprisingly, the product is also capable of absorbing and subsequently drawing out the moisture in a tree. At the levels you're using here, it is also toxic to the tree, killing any remaining living tissue. This allows the salt to effectively eat away at your unsightly stump until what's left can be removed with an axe and shovel. It's a safe and inexpensive alternative to dragging the trunk out of the earth with a backhoe or a set of chains strapped to the rear of an F-250.

