Here's What PTO Means On A Lawn Mower And How It Works

When it comes time to buy a new lawn mower, there are a number of things you need to know and crucial features to look for. Not understanding what various functions are for or what the different numbers and acronyms mean can lead to some common mistakes when purchasing a machine. To that end, if you are looking for a riding or zero-turn mower, you should know that PTO stands for power take-off, as well as what that actually means, how it works, and if it's necessary for you.

The T in the acronym could just as easily stand for transfer because that is the entire purpose of the PTO unit. It moves power from the engine to a piece of functional equipment, like the mower deck, a mulcher, or a snow blower. Having this feature on your riding mower makes it a more versatile piece of equipment, as it can handle a variety of tasks utilizing different attachments that receive power via the PTO. Even if you are only using your machine for mowing, a deck getting power from the engine using this function will be more durable and capable of handling heavier usage.

There are two types of PTOs, which are incorporated into some of the more popular and reliable lawn mower brands — manual and electrical. The difference between them is how the feature is engaged. With a manual PTO, you physically activate it by moving a lever. The electrical iteration is engaged with a switch that is typically located on the dash panel of the mower. The vast majority of newer mowers with the function utilize an electrical PTO.