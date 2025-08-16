How To Determine If Costco's Popular Fertilizers Are Right For Your Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco is a popular store for folks looking to buy in bulk, or if you want a deal on sturdy furniture. It also sells practical things for your lawn, like fertilizer. Though you have to pay an annual fee to be a member and go shopping, it can be worth it, depending on how much you're planning on visiting. However, before you invest in a giant bag and possibly a membership, you need to make sure Costco sells something that works for you and your lawn. You may even want to think twice before using fertilizer on your ground cover plants, for example, as it can easily burn or damage them.

The first step in determining if Costco's popular fertilizers are right for your lawn is to figure out what your yard needs. Each type of grass and climate requires something a little different. For a general guideline, you can look around for suggestions for your grass type and climate. However, if you want a much more specific idea of what you need, you can also get a soil test, which will tell you the minerals you are lacking, particularly nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium (NPK). Fertilizing with the wrong NPK ratio, or applying it at the incorrect time, are some of the ways you are secretly ruining your lawn. Costco's main fertilizer brand, Scotts, tends to add no phosphorus except in its starter fertilizers (because excess amounts can leach into area waterways, causing algal blooms). But they may have more nitrogen than you need, leading to damage. If you're short on this mineral (which is common), though, Scotts could be an ideal option.