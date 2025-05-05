Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Fertilizer On Your Ground Cover Plants
Ground cover plants have risen in popularity for a variety of reasons –- suppressing weed growth, preventing erosion, and helping soil retain water are just a few. Whether creating a no mow yard or filling bare spots in your shady yard, there are dozens of ground cover plants that will do the job. These include plants such as white Dutch clover and creeping thyme, as well as a dizzying array of others. Some are suited for shade, others for bright sun. Some are flowering, others are not.
While each ground cover plant has different qualities and uses, one thing almost all of them have in common -– at least the most popular ones -– is they're low maintenance. This means that in a healthy soil environment, these plants with thrive with little more than the occasional watering to supplement in case of inadequate rainfall. Although ground cover plants, like most plants, can benefit from applying a bit of fertilizer, it's really easy to overdo it.
Most ground cover plants can do well in a wide variety of soil compositions. However, some tend to do best in soil that leans more acidic. So, before adding any fertilizer, it's best to test your soil and compare it to the plant's preference. If you discover that your ground cover plants could benefit from some fertilizer, it's typically best to apply it during spring or late summer. Again, this is on an as-needed basis and typically it's better to withhold rather than overuse fertilizer with ground cover plants.
How to tell if you're overfertilizing and how to fix it
Given that most ground cover plants can do well in a wide range of soil conditions, it's best to err on the side of caution as overfertilizing can lead to soil nutrient imbalances. Those conditions can result in plants not growing as well as they should or even dying. Other signs your plants may be getting too much fertilizer include yellowing or browning leaves, wilting leaves or stems, rotting roots, excessive leaf dropping, and a crusty soil surface. While all of these are signs your plants are declining in health, the good news is that it's possible to reverse the damage if you catch it soon enough.
If you do notice any signs you may have been a little heavy on the fertilizer, you should act fast to fix it. To begin with, if you see a white crusty layer on top of the ground, scrape it away. This is caused by excess fertilizer and removing it can help tremendously. While this is easier to do with potted plants, the method can also be applied to ground cover plants that aren't surrounded by rocks or gravel. Next, water and then water some more. Watering rehydrates the soil (which has been dried out by the fertilizer), but it also helps move the fertilizer lower into the ground, away from the plant's root structure. Finally, cut off any dead or severely damaged leaves and stems and refrain from adding any more fertilizer unless a soil test shows it to be necessary.