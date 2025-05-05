Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Fertilizer On Your Ground Cover Plants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ground cover plants have risen in popularity for a variety of reasons –- suppressing weed growth, preventing erosion, and helping soil retain water are just a few. Whether creating a no mow yard or filling bare spots in your shady yard, there are dozens of ground cover plants that will do the job. These include plants such as white Dutch clover and creeping thyme, as well as a dizzying array of others. Some are suited for shade, others for bright sun. Some are flowering, others are not.

Advertisement

While each ground cover plant has different qualities and uses, one thing almost all of them have in common -– at least the most popular ones -– is they're low maintenance. This means that in a healthy soil environment, these plants with thrive with little more than the occasional watering to supplement in case of inadequate rainfall. Although ground cover plants, like most plants, can benefit from applying a bit of fertilizer, it's really easy to overdo it.

Most ground cover plants can do well in a wide variety of soil compositions. However, some tend to do best in soil that leans more acidic. So, before adding any fertilizer, it's best to test your soil and compare it to the plant's preference. If you discover that your ground cover plants could benefit from some fertilizer, it's typically best to apply it during spring or late summer. Again, this is on an as-needed basis and typically it's better to withhold rather than overuse fertilizer with ground cover plants.

Advertisement