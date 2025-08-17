Repurpose An Old Window For A Unique Birdbath

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's satisfying to breathe new life into a forgotten item — especially when you can use it to attract more songbirds to your backyard. With an unbroken window you're not using or one you've thrifted, you can create a beautiful and functional DIY birdbath. While it's important to choose the best material for your birdbath, old windows have some built-in advantages. Its smooth glass panes will gleam in the sun and hold a shallow layer of water, giving the birds an inviting spot to drink, splash, and preen. It's large size and shallow depth will accommodate a variety of feathered friends, as well as bees and butterflies.

While you could just repurpose your window as-is, you'll get more mileage out of it if you prime it and give it a fresh coat of non-toxic exterior paint. White or gray lends a soothing vibe, while a vibrant red or blue calls attention to your new water feature. Sanding the frame first will make it easier for the paint to adhere to it —so you'll also need sandpaper or a power version like the Black + Decker small orbital sander. A wet rag will be handy for wiping up the wood dust.

You can add four furniture legs to give extra height to keep the birds away from predators like cats (there are pros and cons to ground level birdbaths). Elegant legs like Smart Standard hairpin legs are available in multiple heights and include easy-to-install, pre-drilled mounting brackets and screws. Spray the legs with a coat of sealant or exterior paint for metal as an extra layer of protection.