Is Walmart's Budget-Friendly Hummingbird Feeder Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hummingbirds can bring any garden to life, with their beautiful feathers and chipper calls. However, since birdhouses likely won't win over hummingbirds, you may need to get creative with how you encourage more of them to visit. This is where a quick trip to Walmart may be helpful. Walmart offers a budget-friendly solution to attract more hummingbirds through a hanging hummingbird feeder from the brand First Nature which specializes in hummingbird related products. The First Nature hummingbird feeder holds up to 16 ounces of store-bought or the perfect homemade nectar for hummingbirds, and it offers multiple ports so several hungry hummers can dine at one time.
This feeder only comes in red, which is a color hummingbirds love, with a price tag of just under $8. According to Walmart's website, the First Nature feeder is made of plastic, and its wide-mouth jar and two-part base should make it easy to both fill and clean.
Even with a low upfront cost, you want to make sure that this hummingbird feeder is worth the investment and time to set up. Hummingbird feeders can be a great way to attract more hummingbirds to your yard, but it's important to choose an option that's easy to fill and clean so you want to use it. According to reviews, most people are satisfied with this bird feeder due to both its durability and effectiveness. At the time of writing, it has a rating of 4.4 stars out of just under 2,500 reviews.
The pros and cons of Walmart's First Nature hummingbird feeder
Overall, the First Nature hummingbird feeder received high remarks in its reviews, with people expressing positive comments on its ease of use, effectiveness at attracting hummingbirds, and durability. One verified purchaser, James, captured this in their review: "The hummingbirds seem to like them, because they will swarm them. These feeders are easy to fill and hang. And a big plus is they are plastic which is light weight and won't break if dropped."
While the plastic seemed like a strong point for many customers, others had less positive thoughts on the material. When washing this feeder, one reviewer, Raymond, "washed these [with] hot water that was apparently too hot and it melted the reservoir." Another reviewer shared a similar plastic-melting incident, with Taylor saying, "Seemed nice at first. Didn't leak. But after leaving it in the sun at 105°F it melted and the top won't stay on, so it cannot be hung up." Another reviewer, Karol, said the access ports are slots, rather than holes, and insists hummingbirds may risk getting their tongues stuck.
However, one of the most notable issues for many people is missing parts upon arrival. Several people mentioned in the reviews that their hummingbird feeder arrived with essential parts missing, such as the hook used to hang this feeder or even the bottom. In many of these, the company offered to send missing pieces, but this can delay when you're able to set up your bird feeders. One reviewer, Tina, found this to be a "decent feeder" but noted the plastic foot rest on their feeder was broken when it arrived.
Methodology
To determine if the First Nature hummingbird feeder at Walmart was worth the price, Outdoor Guide researched the feeder and took the time to read the reviews on Walmart's website. It's important to remember that everyone has a unique purchasing experience, and what may be a problem for one person isn't always a problem for someone else.
At a glance, the ratings for this feeder were mostly positive, with reviewers happy with their purchase. However, we also wanted to dig deeper into the reviews to also understand what people didn't like after using this feeder. We also wanted to look beyond the ratings alone to see if those who left positive reviews noted any problems, or vice versa.