Is Walmart's Budget-Friendly Hummingbird Feeder Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say

Hummingbirds can bring any garden to life, with their beautiful feathers and chipper calls. However, since birdhouses likely won't win over hummingbirds, you may need to get creative with how you encourage more of them to visit. This is where a quick trip to Walmart may be helpful. Walmart offers a budget-friendly solution to attract more hummingbirds through a hanging hummingbird feeder from the brand First Nature which specializes in hummingbird related products. The First Nature hummingbird feeder holds up to 16 ounces of store-bought or the perfect homemade nectar for hummingbirds, and it offers multiple ports so several hungry hummers can dine at one time.

This feeder only comes in red, which is a color hummingbirds love, with a price tag of just under $8. According to Walmart's website, the First Nature feeder is made of plastic, and its wide-mouth jar and two-part base should make it easy to both fill and clean.

Even with a low upfront cost, you want to make sure that this hummingbird feeder is worth the investment and time to set up. Hummingbird feeders can be a great way to attract more hummingbirds to your yard, but it's important to choose an option that's easy to fill and clean so you want to use it. According to reviews, most people are satisfied with this bird feeder due to both its durability and effectiveness. At the time of writing, it has a rating of 4.4 stars out of just under 2,500 reviews.