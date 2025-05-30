Here's Why Hummingbirds Are Ignoring The Birdhouses In Your Yard

If you want to attract more birds to your yard, one of the best ways to go about it is providing your local feathered friends with the resources they need to survive: food, water, and shelter. However, if you set up birdhouses in hopes of alluring more hummingbirds to your garden, you may find yourself confused and even a little disappointed. After all, with such high hopes to see the beautiful jewel-colored birds, it can be disheartening to discover that hummingbirds aren't using the birdhouses you set up for them, especially when you don't know why.

If hummingbirds are seemingly ignoring the birdhouses you filled your garden with, don't take it personally. Most hummingbirds won't ever use your average birdhouse because they're not cavity nesters. In fact, instead of nesting in cavities like birdhouses or holes in trees, hummingbirds prefer to make their own nests on branches, using natural materials like moss and leaves. They build their own small, secure cup-shaped nests on thin branches and other platforms.

There are several steps you can do to make your yard more appealing to hummingbirds. You can even take the time to learn more about their nesting habits and the materials they need, encouraging hummingbirds not just to visit your garden but to build their homes there.

