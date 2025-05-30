Here's Why Hummingbirds Are Ignoring The Birdhouses In Your Yard
If you want to attract more birds to your yard, one of the best ways to go about it is providing your local feathered friends with the resources they need to survive: food, water, and shelter. However, if you set up birdhouses in hopes of alluring more hummingbirds to your garden, you may find yourself confused and even a little disappointed. After all, with such high hopes to see the beautiful jewel-colored birds, it can be disheartening to discover that hummingbirds aren't using the birdhouses you set up for them, especially when you don't know why.
If hummingbirds are seemingly ignoring the birdhouses you filled your garden with, don't take it personally. Most hummingbirds won't ever use your average birdhouse because they're not cavity nesters. In fact, instead of nesting in cavities like birdhouses or holes in trees, hummingbirds prefer to make their own nests on branches, using natural materials like moss and leaves. They build their own small, secure cup-shaped nests on thin branches and other platforms.
There are several steps you can do to make your yard more appealing to hummingbirds. You can even take the time to learn more about their nesting habits and the materials they need, encouraging hummingbirds not just to visit your garden but to build their homes there.
How to encourage more hummingbirds to nest in your yard
Unfortunately, even if you try to set up untraditionally shaped and tiny-sized birdhouses in an attempt to lure hummingbirds to nest in your yard, you likely won't see them taking advantage of the free room. This doesn't mean that having hummingbirds nest in your yard is a lost cause. You'll just need to use a different approach, targeting their other needs like food and water if you want to spot more hummingbird nests in your garden.
Did you know that hummingbirds eat every 10 to 15 minutes? Those fast, fluttery wings burn a lot of calories, so hummingbirds have to eat often to keep their energy up. As a result, you'll find that most hummingbirds prefer to build their nests near a food source. While you may not encourage hummingbirds to nest in your yard by setting up pre-built nests, providing them ample food sources can make your garden more tempting. Don't worry if you don't have a green thumb, though — there are plenty of fuss-free plants that beginners can grow that hummingbirds gladly enjoy. If you're short on space, you can even utilize this hummingbird-friendly flower combo that works perfectly in a container garden. Hummingbird feeders are another good food choice.
You should also provide a water source for hummingbirds. Although they get much of the hydration they need from nectar, they still need fresh water for bathing. Including a bird bath or water feature in your yard gives hummingbirds a safe place to clean their bills and feathers.