A DIY Tree Upgrade That'll Help Keep Squirrels Out Of Your Yard

To squirrel-proof your tree, first measure its circumference at about 5 feet high since you'll need a similar amount of material to wrap the tree at this height. As for the actual wrap, a smooth, durable material such as Amerimax aluminum flashing will do the trick. Flashing also comes in copper or vinyl, but any scrap material you can repurpose for a similar effect will also work. Look for flashing that's at least 12 inches high; if that's not an option, overlap one or more sheets to create a squirrel-proof zone around the tree. Ultimately, the goal is just to use something that's too smooth for squirrels to cling to.

Use tin snips to cut a band of flashing that's at least 2 inches wider than the tree's circumference. Wearing heavy-duty work gloves will help protect your hands from sharp metal edges. Test-wrap the flashing around the tree trunk at the desired height, then use a marker to dot a few spots for holes to connect the wrap to itself with zip ties or rivets; this is healthier for the tree than nailing the metal to it. Then drill small holes into the marked spots before wrapping the flashing around the tree again in the same location, lining up the holes.

Attach zip ties or rivets through the series of holes to connect the wrapped ends of the flashing. Short nuts and bolts will also work, with the nuts facing out and the bolt heads against the tree. Squirrels will be stopped in their tracks if they can't jump or climb past the new baffle. If they're instead climbing posts that hold bird feeders, use a similar concept to craft a clever DIY baffle to keep them from accessing the seeds.