Keep Animals From Eating Your Bird Seed With This Must-Have Product

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a bird-watching enthusiast, you know that bird feeders are the best way to invite beautiful songbirds to your yard. One of the ways to ensure the birds that serve as little helpers in the garden come to visit is to make sure they have prime pickings from the bird feeder. But every birder's worst nightmare is catching squirrels, raccoons, and other wily creatures stealing your expensive bird seed and creating a mess in your yard. Thankfully, the ideal solution is the baffle, a handy tool that works to "baffle" squirrels and other critters who attempt to access your bird feeders.

Advertisement

After you've picked out the optimal bird feed to attract the most birds, like blends that include black oil sunflower and white proso millet seeds, the last thing you want is for it to be snatched by opportunistic animals. But that's where a baffle comes in handy. Most baffles are essentially metal or plastic shields that go over the top of bird feeders to prevent small animals from climbing onto the feeder. They might be bowl-shaped or umbrella-shaped and are placed on the pole where the feeder is located. The goal is to keep the food out of reach of squirrels, with the baffle making it so they can't climb any further up the pole. You can even use this product in tandem with the kitchen secret to humanely banishing squirrels from your garden: cinnamon.

Advertisement