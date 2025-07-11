A Cheap And Effective Garden Staple That'll Protect Your Plants From Squirrels

This DIY squirrel deterrent for your garden is easy, with no power tools or special equipment needed. As a result, it's perfect for the beginner DIYer whose garden needs an extra barrier of defense from wildlife. The first step is to plant your bulbs as directed by their packaging. Then, cover the surface of your garden where the bulbs are located with chicken wire. Your wire will likely need a hand to remain in place, so you may want to use stakes to keep it pinned down. Alternatively, you can opt for heavy rocks on the corner, which helps this hack blend in seamlessly with your existing garden appearance.

Once you've secured your chicken wire in place over your bulbs, you're all finished with the basics of this DIY. However, chicken wire can stand out at a glance, and it may not be the aesthetic you want for your garden. If this is the case for you, simply cover the wire with any leftover mulch or soil you have on hand — just make sure to choose a medium that's appropriate for the plants in your garden.

This chicken wire hack is only one step in achieving a squirrel-free garden. While this can be a great way to keep curious squirrels away from plant bulbs, it won't protect ripe fruit. Instead, you may need to use chicken wire alongside other means of plant protection, such as opting for wildlife netting that is safe for birds and other animals while keeping your fruits and vegetables off the menu.