Signs That It May Be Time To Replace Your Lawn Mower Battery

When minor issues pile up, it may be a sign it's time to replace your lawn mower altogether. However, before you start shopping for the latest model and finding the perfect mower for your grass type, it's worthwhile to see if your lawn mower's problems are instead the result of a battery in need of replacement.

Batteries wear down over time with regular use, even when you take the time for proper maintenance. In fact, at best, lawn mower batteries last three to five years. As they degrade, you'll notice a few symptoms that indicate your battery is failing. For example, if your mower's battery won't hold a charge even after time on the charger, this may be a sign that the problem isn't necessarily with your lawn mower but the battery itself. It means the internal cells are starting to degrade, which is natural. Keeping an eye out not just for difficulties keeping a charge but the two signs below can help you catch problems sooner and may encourage you to replace the battery before it's completely dead — saving you the hassle of running to the hardware store mid-mow. It can also help you maintain your overall lawn mower and reduce the likelihood of damage as a result of a failing battery.

If you're unsure about this process, it's best to speak with a lawn mower professional to learn the right steps and properly diagnose your mower's problem. You can also consult your owner's manual for specific information.