What To Consider Before Installing A Chicken Wire Fence In Your Yard

There are two main downsides to consider when thinking about installing chicken wire fencing in your yard: durability and privacy. These issues can become a challenge whether you're using the fencing for its original purpose — creating an enclosed area for chicken, ducks, or other small animals — or if you decide to use it as a fence alternative in your yard.

The first potential downside with chicken wire fencing is its lack of durability. As mentioned above, chicken wire is designed for smaller animals, like rabbits or poultry. If you're hoping that adding chicken wire fence to your yard will help keep energetic children or large pets contained or deer and coyotes out, this may not be the best option for you. This is especially true given that chicken wire fencing isn't suitable for underground use, such as burying it to prevent pets from digging their way out. While it might deter squirrels for a time, other animals like dogs and badgers won't have much difficulty breaking through.

Even in the best of times, chicken wire isn't as long-lived an option as other fencing options. Well maintained and in optimal conditions, a chicken wire fence may last a few years. In contrast, wood fences can last 10 to 20 years, while an aluminum fence might last for half a century or more. It may be the cheapest option, but it also means you'll be replacing it more often.

Chicken wire fencing also doesn't offer the same privacy as other fencing solutions. Because chicken wire is mesh, you can see through it. This can be helpful if you're enclosing small animals and want to keep an eye on them, but you may want to opt for a more traditional (and solid) material if your goal is to shield your yard from any wandering eyes.