The Stylish Fencing Solution That'll Add Privacy To Your Sloped Yard
With warm weather and sunny days can come a desire to spend more time in your yard. However, if you live in an area with neighbors and people passing by, it can be difficult to truly enjoy your outdoor space without wondering about wandering gazes. A wood or composite privacy fence can help, but it may feel out of the question if you have a sloped yard, and while a cozy and relaxing DIY privacy nook can make great use of a corner, it doesn't offer a privacy solution for your entire yard. But don't give up on your dreams of a private outdoor space you and your loved ones can enjoy just yet — instead, look toward gabion fences.
At first glance, a gabion fence may seem like a strange addition to your yard. After all, they're not your typical fencing material. Instead, gabion fences are mesh structures that are designed to hold objects, such as rocks. The name "gabion" actually comes from the Italian term for "large cage", which aligns with the appearance of this untraditional fencing option. If you're struggling to find the right privacy solution because of a sloped wall, however, this unique fence could be just the project you need, and it all has to do with its design and function.
Why a gabion fence is great for privacy in your sloped yard
While gabions may have a strange appearance, it's not all about looks. The design of a gabion fence actually serves an important purpose: Stabilizing slopes and controlling erosion. While you may be more interested in visual appeal and privacy, this detail is important because it shows why gabions may be a great option for your sloped wall.
You can use a traditional privacy fence on a sloped lawn, but if you choose the option of following your yard's gradient, you'll end up with a fence that does a great job at enforcing boundaries, but not privacy. This is because the panels will also slope down, and people will still be able to look over the fence at certain heights. Because they're filled with rocks or other materials, gabions are more flexible in how they follow a slope. You can build along the gradient, but you can also use additional materials, like wooden beams, to give your fence height. In all, this creates a wall with no gaps that's built high enough to stop any wandering gazes.
If this sounds like a privacy solution you're interested in, you can DIY your own gabion for a fencing option that's perfect for sloped lawns. However, building this can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. It can also come with a hefty price tag if you don't already have the supplies and tools on hand. Before diving in and attempting this project yourself, consider whether reaching out to a professional is the right option for you. In the meantime, there are various other simple projects to bring more privacy to your yard, such as these beginner-friendly patio privacy curtains made from drop cloths.