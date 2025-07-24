The Landscaping Trick That'll Help Keep Ticks Out Of Your Yard

Your backyard is an oasis for spending summer evenings sipping cocktails, grilling, and watching your garden grow. Many people invest thousands of dollars into landscaping these spaces of serenity, adding water features, lush garden beds, carefully manicured lawns, or wildly beautiful pollinator gardens. But this haven from the outside world can turn into a nightmare if you live in an area prone to ticks. These dangerous little beasts are serious threats to human and pet health, carrying disease and causing bites that can easily become infected. If this is your backyard reality, it might be time to consider incorporating some gravel into your yard to create a little distance between you and the places ticks love to hide.

Different species of tick carry different diseases, from Rocky Mountain Spotted fever by the American dog tick (Dermacentor variabilis) to Lyme disease via the common black-legged tick (Ixodes scapularis) in the U.S. But all tick species love the very areas of your outdoor space that you also love the most, like that hammock next to the shady green forest at the edge of your yard or the pollinator-friendly garden you created to attract bees and butterflies. Deer, mice, and other rodents, which are a tick's go-to meals, also love these vegetated spaces. Installing a wide gravel path or barrier between you and the tick habitat is one way you can reduce your risk of tick bites.