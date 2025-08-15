What To Know Before Using A DIY Sod Patching Kit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Homeowners often use DIY sod patching kits to replace portions of lawns that have died or become infested with weeds. These kits — like Scotts EZseed patch on Amazon — can certainly help revive a struggling lawn, but they're not foolproof, says Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a service that connects homeowners with lawncare professionals. "Patching kits work, but only if you treat them like a real lawn job, not a quick fix," he told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview.

Attention to detail matters when selecting a sod patching kit. As Clayton explains, the quality varies because the contents of these kits vary. "The ones with name-brand seed and a clear mix of mulch and fertilizer usually give better results," he says. "You'll want to read the label and see what kind of seed is in there. Cheap mixes with annual ryegrass are gonna fade fast."

Learning what new grass needs to thrive and then consistently creating these conditions is also crucial when patching a lawn with a kit. "You've got to give that seed the right environment," Clayton says, also explaining, "The biggest mistake I see homeowners make is thinking these kits are miracle fixes. They'll toss them down in the dead heat of summer on hard, compacted dirt and wonder why nothing happens. These kits are better than just seed alone because they usually have mulch, a little fertilizer, and sometimes some fiber to hold moisture, but they're still seed." In other words, you can't neglect them and expect seedlings to sprout. Also, make sure you know when and how to water the seedlings that emerge.