It is no secret that water is the key to having thriving garden plants. However, there are a multitude of watering mistakes to avoid, including underwatering, overwatering, and watering at the wrong time of day. While some blunders, such as not watering after heavy rain, are common sense, there is a bit of nuance as to how and when to water your outdoor seedlings to help them thrive, as this can change depending on their growth stage. After all, this seedling stage is when plants are at perhaps their most vulnerable, whether they were seeded outdoors or transplanted after sprouting in an indoor environment.

One of the main reasons plants are so fragile during the seedling stage is they have yet to develop a really strong, deep root structure. As a result, they are easily uprooted and/or washed away if too much water pressure is exerted. If watering with a hose, you should use a nozzle such as the Rainpoint Garden Hose Nozzle set to a fine mist pattern. Water cans need to have a fine, small hole pattern. With either of these overhead watering methods, avoid putting too much water directly on the plant or where it displaces the soil around the base of the seedling.

As seedlings grow and establish stronger roots, they are able to withstand more water pressure from both watering and rainfall. However, if practical given your garden setup, a soaker hose is a good option to ensure seedlings get adequate water without harmful water pressure.

