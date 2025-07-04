How To Determine When It's Safe To Mow New Sod

Starting a new lawn presents two options — planting grass seeds or laying out rolls of sod. In either case, finishing the project gives you time to literally watch the grass grow, as each method requires some patience waiting until the area is ready to mow. When growing grass from seed, it's easy to note the progress simply by looking at the new grass. Sod is another story. Freshly laid sod may look like a lush lawn from afar, but it's far too new to mow. New sod needs time adjusting and growing into its new home, your yard. Mowing it too soon could harm the fragile sod and make it difficult for the sod to recover.

New sod is a lot like tiny sprouts of grass that haven't fully established themselves yet. Both sod and sprouts of grass need time to establish roots before they're ready to endure mower blades. Strong roots take time, and the stronger the roots, the better the grass is able to withstand mowing. New sod takes between two and three weeks to establish itself, on average. To determine whether the sod is ready for its first mow, gently tug on it. If it lifts up like a piece of scrap carpet, it hasn't established roots well enough yet. If the sod offers some resistance as you pull it, it's ready.