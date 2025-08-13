A DIY Ant Moat That'll Help Keep Bugs Out Of Your Hummingbird Feeder

To make the ant moat, remove the label from the bottle, then use a utility knife or scissors to cut off the top third or so of the bottle. Next, use wire cutters to snip off a piece of craft wire or coat-hanger wire about 10 inches long. Any straight piece of wire that's sturdy yet still easy to bend with pliers will work for the moat's hanger.

Find a drill bit that's slightly narrower than the diameter of the wire, then drill through the center of the bottle's cap. Push the wire through the hole until there's an equal amount of wire on either side; it doesn't have to be exact, so there's no need to measure it. After you're done with all that, screw the cap onto the top of the bottle, make sure the wire is running through the cap, and then plug in the hot glue gun. Once that's ready to go, squire some glue inside of the bottle cap, filling it up. Hold the wire so it's perpendicular to the cap as the glue hardens.

Next, bend a J-shaped hook into both ends of the wire. Then, hold it so it looks like an upside-down umbrella, with the bottle cap pointing down. Connect the bottom hook to the hanger that's on top of your hummingbird feeder, then hang the top hook from a shepherd's hook or another location within your lovely hummingbird haven. Fill the upturned bottle, aka your new ant moat, with water. The ants won't be able to reach the nectar as long as the moat stays full. Clean the hummingbird feeder regularly to attract more hummingbirds and help them stay fueled for their busy, buzz-worthy days.