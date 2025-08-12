How To Easily Replace Your Lawn Mower's Pull Cord
Although some models have electric starts, odds are if you have either a gas-powered self-propelled or push mower, you have a manual pull start mechanism. The advantage of this type of starting system is that it doesn't require a battery or the wiring system associated with an electric start model. They are also typically less expensive. The downside is that, aside from having to manually pull on the cord to start the mower each time, the pull cord will eventually wear out, break, and need to be replaced.
This issue really doesn't correlate to the quality of the mower. In fact, if you buy one of the most reliable lawn mower brands, odds are you will have to do it more than once before it's time to buy a new mower. This is because the cords are essentially just small-diameter ropes fitted with a pull handle. Every time you pull to start your mower, there is tension and friction applied to this cord, which will eventually lead to fraying and breakage. However, with a bit of time and a few tools, you can easily replace your lawn mower's pull cord.
Replacing your lawn mower pull cord
In order to replace your lawn mower pull cord, the first step is to gather your supplies. These include a screwdriver, needle-nose pliers, nut driver, gloves, and a new pull cord, like the Briggs and Stratton Starter Rope and Grip. When purchasing a new cord, match the diameter as best as you can. If you don't know the exact size, go with a slightly smaller diameter so it will pass through the hole on the rewind assembly.
Place the mower on a flat surface, disconnect the spark plug wire, and remove the recoil (or rewind) housing from your mower. Next, take out all pieces of the broken cord, piece the old cord together, and measure the total length. Cut the new cord about 4 to 6 inches longer so you have enough length to allow for any knots you may need to tie. At that point, one optional step to add more durability to your cord is to melt the ends with a lighter. Next, tie a knot on one end and feed the other side through the handle until the knot is tight against the top of the handle.
Then, spin the recoil mechanism in the same direction it would move if you were pulling the cord until the hole on the pulley aligns with the hole on the housing. Wedge a screwdriver through the pulley and housing to hold it in place. Then, push the rope through both holes, tie a knot at the end, and pull the rope back out until the knot is against the back of the pulley. Finally, while keeping pressure on the pulley with your hands, take out the screwdriver, and begin to let it slowly recoil, winding the new cord as it goes. Once it has recoiled completely, reattach the recoil mechanism to your mower.