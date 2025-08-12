How To Easily Replace Your Lawn Mower's Pull Cord

In order to replace your lawn mower pull cord, the first step is to gather your supplies. These include a screwdriver, needle-nose pliers, nut driver, gloves, and a new pull cord, like the Briggs and Stratton Starter Rope and Grip. When purchasing a new cord, match the diameter as best as you can. If you don't know the exact size, go with a slightly smaller diameter so it will pass through the hole on the rewind assembly.

Place the mower on a flat surface, disconnect the spark plug wire, and remove the recoil (or rewind) housing from your mower. Next, take out all pieces of the broken cord, piece the old cord together, and measure the total length. Cut the new cord about 4 to 6 inches longer so you have enough length to allow for any knots you may need to tie. At that point, one optional step to add more durability to your cord is to melt the ends with a lighter. Next, tie a knot on one end and feed the other side through the handle until the knot is tight against the top of the handle.

Then, spin the recoil mechanism in the same direction it would move if you were pulling the cord until the hole on the pulley aligns with the hole on the housing. Wedge a screwdriver through the pulley and housing to hold it in place. Then, push the rope through both holes, tie a knot at the end, and pull the rope back out until the knot is against the back of the pulley. Finally, while keeping pressure on the pulley with your hands, take out the screwdriver, and begin to let it slowly recoil, winding the new cord as it goes. Once it has recoiled completely, reattach the recoil mechanism to your mower.