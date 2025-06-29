A Simple DIY That'll Add Some Shade To Your Sunny Pool

When summer is in full swing, few things are better than taking time to retreat to the quiet luxury that is your pool. However, when the temperatures start tiptoeing near the triple digits, the cool waters of your pool might not be enough to beat the heat. Plus, even on cooler days, there's still the risk of one of your garden's sneakiest dangers — too much sun exposure.

Thankfully, the content creator behind YouTube channel Life Less Ordinary has a clever, budget-friendly fix for this. Using just PVC pipe and cable ties, you can create holders for umbrellas around your above-ground pool, perfect for adding shade on a sunny day. And, since you only need a drill for this hack, it's the perfect project for even beginner DIYers. (You can also repurpose many of the leftover materials for other DIYs around your yard, like creating drop cloth curtains for your patio.)

The amount of umbrellas you choose to put around your pool depends not only on the size of your pool but how much shade you want. If you're dealing with a pool that's smaller in diameter or if you still want plenty of sunshine to soak up while enjoying the water, then one large umbrella may be enough for your needs. However, for bigger pools or additional coverage, you may choose to use two or three umbrellas.

