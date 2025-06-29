A Simple DIY That'll Add Some Shade To Your Sunny Pool
When summer is in full swing, few things are better than taking time to retreat to the quiet luxury that is your pool. However, when the temperatures start tiptoeing near the triple digits, the cool waters of your pool might not be enough to beat the heat. Plus, even on cooler days, there's still the risk of one of your garden's sneakiest dangers — too much sun exposure.
Thankfully, the content creator behind YouTube channel Life Less Ordinary has a clever, budget-friendly fix for this. Using just PVC pipe and cable ties, you can create holders for umbrellas around your above-ground pool, perfect for adding shade on a sunny day. And, since you only need a drill for this hack, it's the perfect project for even beginner DIYers. (You can also repurpose many of the leftover materials for other DIYs around your yard, like creating drop cloth curtains for your patio.)
The amount of umbrellas you choose to put around your pool depends not only on the size of your pool but how much shade you want. If you're dealing with a pool that's smaller in diameter or if you still want plenty of sunshine to soak up while enjoying the water, then one large umbrella may be enough for your needs. However, for bigger pools or additional coverage, you may choose to use two or three umbrellas.
An easy umbrella hack for more shade around your pool
Another thing to keep in mind when building a DIY umbrella holder for your above-ground pool is the size of your umbrella. Larger umbrellas can easily slide into the PVC pipes while still providing you a shady spot. However, for most umbrellas, you're going to want to use bolts to keep the umbrella from sinking further in the PVC pipe than you would like — which is where a drill comes in handy. The content creator in the video above does a great job at showing how to measure where you should create your drill holes and insert bolts to secure your umbrella.
With your PVC pipes bolted and painted (if you chose to), the last step is to secure the PVC pipe umbrella holders to the sides of your pool. This can easily be done by using as many cable ties as needed for the PVC pipes to feel secure.
However, before you start tying, as the content creator demonstrates, you'll want to create some space between the pipe and the support of your pool. This allows the umbrella to fit into the pipe after it's attached to your pool without bumping against the top railing. The exact material for this step is flexible, allowing you to use whatever you have on hand — just make sure to pick something that won't damage your pool. This project works best for above-ground pools, but with some extra supplies and creativity, you can also make it work for above-ground pool alternatives.