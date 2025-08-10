DIY Adorable Patio Pillows With The Help Of Old Reusable Tote Bags
If you've got more reusable totes than you know what to do with, it might be time to repurpose them. With a little creativity, you can turn those bags into fun, durable throw pillows that add color and charm to your patio setup. Reusable tote bags made of woven polypropylene are ideal for making these pillows because they offer great water resistance and durability, not to mention they come in shapes that resemble cushions. And if you're planning to give your patio a personalized look using décor, these budget-friendly little additions can pair perfectly with a DIY patio couch that adds comfort and style to your outdoor space.
To turn a reusable tote into an outdoor throw pillow, you'll need to round up a few supplies. First, find a tote with a color and design that would enhance the look of your patio furniture. Making a pillow from a square-ish bag is especially easy since there's usually only one seam to close. For this easy project, you'll need a pair of scissors, a stapler, fabric pins, a needle, and thread that can handle outdoor conditions. You'll also need to gather materials for stuffing your tote pillows — plastic grocery or trash bags work well for this task.
How to transform reusable totes into patio pillows
One of the simplest ways to turn a reusable tote into a patio pillow involves hand-sewing. Start by cutting off the tote's handles, then line the inside with a large plastic bag to protect the stuffing from moisture. For the filling, use rolled-up plastic grocery bags — just make sure they're loose and airy, not packed too tight. If you run out of plastic bags for filling, you can use extra polypropylene totes, pieces of tarp, bubble wrap, or even water-resistant packing peanuts. Finally, once the tote is filled, you are ready to trim any liner that sticks out above the edge. You can now fold down the top of the liner bag and staple the fold to keep everything in place.
Now, it's sewing time. To seal the opening, thread a needle and double-knot the end. Then, pin the opening closed and use a basic running stitch; just go up through the bottom of the fabric, then back down through both layers, and repeat to create a neat seam with ¼-inch stitches. Finally, you are ready to finish it off by tying a secure knot at the end, placing it in the final stitch. Once done, you'll have a budget-friendly patio accent that helps create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard.