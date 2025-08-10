DIY Adorable Patio Pillows With The Help Of Old Reusable Tote Bags

If you've got more reusable totes than you know what to do with, it might be time to repurpose them. With a little creativity, you can turn those bags into fun, durable throw pillows that add color and charm to your patio setup. Reusable tote bags made of woven polypropylene are ideal for making these pillows because they offer great water resistance and durability, not to mention they come in shapes that resemble cushions. And if you're planning to give your patio a personalized look using décor, these budget-friendly little additions can pair perfectly with a DIY patio couch that adds comfort and style to your outdoor space.

To turn a reusable tote into an outdoor throw pillow, you'll need to round up a few supplies. First, find a tote with a color and design that would enhance the look of your patio furniture. Making a pillow from a square-ish bag is especially easy since there's usually only one seam to close. For this easy project, you'll need a pair of scissors, a stapler, fabric pins, a needle, and thread that can handle outdoor conditions. You'll also need to gather materials for stuffing your tote pillows — plastic grocery or trash bags work well for this task.