TikTok's DIY Patio Couch That'll Add Comfort And Style To Your Outdoor Space

If you've recently completed work on a stunning backyard patio, you may be in the market for some comfortable and inviting outdoor furniture. Unfortunately, outdoor sets can be extremely expensive and sometimes fail to fit snugly into the custom dimensions of an outdoor seating area. Luckily, there is a solution for this problem, which allows the competent DIYer to craft their own perfectly sized materials for a fraction of the cost of store-bought sets. A TikTok user by the name of @cassmakeshome took to the web to showcase her own tutorial, which can be followed or adjusted to your specific outdoor space.

The specific couch that the TikToker assembles in the video is a convincing dupe of a now-discontinued piece sold by Lulu and Georgia for nearly $3,000. Thanks to her hard work, effort, and creative problem-solving, she managed to put together a delightful-looking DIY for a fraction of the cost — spending roughly $600 for materials. The final product looks so nice that it contributes to the patio's overall curb appeal and may even add serious value to the home. If you're interested in learning about this design, or how you can customize your own DIY outdoor furniture, be sure to read ahead. We'll be outlining the exact process, complete with the necessary materials, recommended tools, and design inspo for your own space. As with many DIY projects, this one begins with a few sheets of plywood, some basic pocket screws, and plenty of elbow grease.