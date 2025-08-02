TikTok's DIY Patio Couch That'll Add Comfort And Style To Your Outdoor Space
If you've recently completed work on a stunning backyard patio, you may be in the market for some comfortable and inviting outdoor furniture. Unfortunately, outdoor sets can be extremely expensive and sometimes fail to fit snugly into the custom dimensions of an outdoor seating area. Luckily, there is a solution for this problem, which allows the competent DIYer to craft their own perfectly sized materials for a fraction of the cost of store-bought sets. A TikTok user by the name of @cassmakeshome took to the web to showcase her own tutorial, which can be followed or adjusted to your specific outdoor space.
The specific couch that the TikToker assembles in the video is a convincing dupe of a now-discontinued piece sold by Lulu and Georgia for nearly $3,000. Thanks to her hard work, effort, and creative problem-solving, she managed to put together a delightful-looking DIY for a fraction of the cost — spending roughly $600 for materials. The final product looks so nice that it contributes to the patio's overall curb appeal and may even add serious value to the home. If you're interested in learning about this design, or how you can customize your own DIY outdoor furniture, be sure to read ahead. We'll be outlining the exact process, complete with the necessary materials, recommended tools, and design inspo for your own space. As with many DIY projects, this one begins with a few sheets of plywood, some basic pocket screws, and plenty of elbow grease.
How to build your own outdoor couch
To begin work on your own outdoor piece, measure out your patio space and have a few sheets of plywood cut down to fit your couch measurements. From there, attach ledger boards (pieces of wood used to support a surface) to the insides of both the arms and the rear, using a combination of screws and wood glue. Once these ledger boards have been properly fastened, they will serve as the main support for the seat. Use a power drill to attach the arms to the back piece, forming the couch's outer frame. Then secure the seat between the sides. At this junction in the original video, the TikToker attaches additional plywood pieces to increase the thickness of the outer shell to her liking. To finish, iron on edge banding to cover the raw plywood and seal the wood with stain and spar urethane. This prevents splintering and helps the piece stand up to the elements.
In the video, the DIYer even goes so far as to make her own custom cushions using memory foam and outdoor fabric — but if you've hit your DIY limit, store-bought throw pillows will do just fine. Alternatively, you could repurpose old pillows for the outdoor set. Either way, this is the fun part: customization. Use materials and colors that match your space and go for eye-catching designs that will spark fun and conversation at your next barbecue. No matter how you choose to decorate your brand-new couch, make it your own — and don't forget to casually tell your friends that you built it yourself for a fraction of the store-bought price.