DIY A Rustic Tiered Herb Garden By Repurposing Your Old Drawers

There are all kinds of household items you can repurpose as garden decor, especially bottles, jars, and tarnished silverware. You can even upcycle plates into adorable garden edging. Diverting items like these from landfills benefits the planet, and reusing materials you already have can stretch your household budget. Old furniture that pairs beauty with function is a valuable tool for boosting your yard's character. Even if your retired chest of drawers is looking pretty battered, it can add rustic charm to your garden as a miniature raised bed. Drawers made of wood or metal are often durable enough to handle outdoor conditions, and stacking them adds a vertical dimension to your garden. They're also portable, unlike planter boxes that are large and heavy. Tiered stacks of drawers are ideal for herbs and other shallow-rooted plants, especially those you bring indoors when winter weather is approaching.

When selecting drawers for this project, it's important to assess whether they contain hazardous substances. Determining what the drawers are made of and what kind of paint or stain covers them can help you decide how to proceed. Herbs you plan to eat shouldn't touch surfaces filled with lead, formaldehyde, or other toxic additives. Likewise, you don't want plastic drawers leaching chemicals into the plants' soil. Certain types of plastic are more likely to do this than others. Not sure if questionable chemicals are present? To be on the safe side, line the drawers with grow bags or place plant pots in the openings. Pots are especially easy to manage since you don't have to dig up their residents if you want to rearrange them.