Cardinals Will Flock To Your Yard After Planting These Delicious Herbs

Did you know that cardinals can be year-round visitors in your yard? These show-stopping birds don't migrate, instead choosing to stay in one area all year. This means that come summer or winter, you can enjoy the sight of these beautiful songbirds in your yard, whether it's a striking ruby male visiting your bird feeder or a mated pair seed-sharing. If you want to encourage more cardinals to take up residence near your yard, one of the best ways is adding more plants that attract a diverse variety of songbirds and insects alike — especially herbs that a range of species will enjoy.

At first, planting herbs to attract cardinals may seem a little counterintuitive. After all, while northern cardinals have a widely diverse diet, they mainly eat seeds, berries, and insects. However, while cardinals do eat an abundance of plant matter, that's not the main reason you should add herbs like dill or fennel to your bird-friendly garden: instead, it's because of the insects that rely on these herbs for food.

When cardinals are young, the bulk of their diet consists of insects, especially insects that are soft, lacking a hard exoskeleton, like caterpillars. As a result, one of the best ways to encourage more cardinals to flock to your yard isn't just adding plants that they will gobble up, such as songbird-friendly berry bushes, but also adding more plants that a cardinal's prey (like caterpillars) eats.

