How To Effortlessly Eliminate Weeds In Your Bermuda Grass Lawn
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Having a beautiful Bermuda grass lawn is a very satisfying accomplishment for any homeowner. Bermuda (or Bermudagrass) is a popular warm season grass type that looks great, and is resiliant — holding up to kids, pets, and regular backyard cookouts. A great lawn comes with a lot of care and maintenance tasks including fertilizing, mowing properly, and getting rid of any weeds that mess up the look and health of your lawn. There are some great tips and strategies you can use to effortlessly eliminate pesky weeds from your Bermuda grass lawn like this sugar hack that kills weeds like no other, and is good for your yard. You can also take preventative measures. Making sure your yard is strong will help it resist weeds. Knowing the best time of year to fertilize your yard will help strengthen the grass's roots making it even more durable and resistant to problems. But sometimes you need straight-up weed killer.
There are two different types of weed killer you can use on your lawn: pre-emergent and post-emergent. Pre-emergent weed killer will be applied in the early spring before weeds even appear. The other type of weed killer — post-emergent — is applied in early summer before it gets too hot, but after weeds are visible. Make sure you choose products that are safe for Bermuda grass, because some weed killers for lawns will actually kill Bermuda grass.
Creating a weed killing regimen for your Bermuda grass lawn
It is always preferable to prevent weeds from growing in your lawn rather than trying to get rid of them once they already start growing. There are several things you can do to prevent weeds from attacking your yard, like making sure you haven't added weeds to your compost bin, which can spread seed around your yard. Follow up the natural preventatives with a good pre-emergent herbicide, like Scotts Halts crabgrass & grassy weed preventer, applying it in early spring. If you are starting after the weeds have begun growing, you can still get rid of them with a post-emergent herbicide like Scotts liquid turf builder with Plus 2 weed control. The bottle attaches to a regular garden hose so you easily can spray it onto your lawn. Read all instructions carefully, and avoid spraying near pet enclosures and bird nests.
Another tip that helps prevent weeds is following this mowing rule that gives you a lush green yard to boot. You should never remove more than one-third of the height of the grass for the health of your yard. Following this rule keeps your lawn's roots strong and helps prevent weeds. You can also leave grass clippings on the yard for extra nutrients as they break down. Last but not least you can remove weeds by hand. There are many weed removal tools on the market that make hand weeding much easier like this Fiskars 4-Claw stand up weed puller tool. All of this hard work, and using the right products, will pay off with a gorgeous Bermuda grass lawn you can be proud of.