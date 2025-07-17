How To Effortlessly Eliminate Weeds In Your Bermuda Grass Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having a beautiful Bermuda grass lawn is a very satisfying accomplishment for any homeowner. Bermuda (or Bermudagrass) is a popular warm season grass type that looks great, and is resiliant — holding up to kids, pets, and regular backyard cookouts. A great lawn comes with a lot of care and maintenance tasks including fertilizing, mowing properly, and getting rid of any weeds that mess up the look and health of your lawn. There are some great tips and strategies you can use to effortlessly eliminate pesky weeds from your Bermuda grass lawn like this sugar hack that kills weeds like no other, and is good for your yard. You can also take preventative measures. Making sure your yard is strong will help it resist weeds. Knowing the best time of year to fertilize your yard will help strengthen the grass's roots making it even more durable and resistant to problems. But sometimes you need straight-up weed killer.

There are two different types of weed killer you can use on your lawn: pre-emergent and post-emergent. Pre-emergent weed killer will be applied in the early spring before weeds even appear. The other type of weed killer — post-emergent — is applied in early summer before it gets too hot, but after weeds are visible. Make sure you choose products that are safe for Bermuda grass, because some weed killers for lawns will actually kill Bermuda grass.