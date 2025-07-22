How To Repurpose Old Soil And Mulch Bags To Suppress Weeds In Your Garden

Unwanted plants can get out of hand if they aren't pulled before they go to seed, a problem that strikes even the most conscientious gardeners. Plus, weeds may keep coming back if you've turned your garden's soil with a rototiller, unearthing buried seeds that sprout dandelions, thistles, and more when exposed to sunlight. Large, thin pieces of plastic are a terrific tool for controlling weeds that just won't quit. You don't have to buy a tarp, row cover, or landscaping fabric to take advantage of these benefits. When purchasing soil and mulch by the bag, save the packaging. Each bag is essentially a small plastic tarp that has the power to suppress weedy garden invaders.

These plastic bags are capable of killing mature and immature weeds as well as weed seeds near the surface of the soil. Lay the bags over a patch of weed-infested ground, and they'll get to work quickly when the weather is warm and sunny. If the plastic is clear enough to let sunlight in, it cooks unwanted plants attempting to grow beneath it, a process known as solarization. If it's opaque, it starves weeds of the sunlight they need to thrive while heating the soil to temperatures they can't handle, a technique called smothering or occultation. Once the weeds have met their demise, you'll probably find them easier to remove. You can also use soil bags as part of a prevention strategy. Try placing them between rows of vegetable plants to keep weeds from stealing resources such as nutrients and water. Just make sure not to cover milkweed, white clover, and other beneficial garden weeds you shouldn't pull.