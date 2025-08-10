Repurpose An Old Pill Organizer And Turn It Into A Simple Bird Feeder
Whether you have pill organizers at home you're no longer using or you keep coming across them on your thrift store visits, we have an excellent idea for their use that will attract a specific type of bird to your yard. With a few simple tools and supplies, you can turn old pill organizers — whether they're single or double-sized, rectangular or round — into hummingbird feeders. While it's possible to DIY an empty soy sauce bottle into a hummingbird feeder, these smaller mini feeders are great to keep on your porch or among plants. Remember you'll attract more hummingbirds by cleaning even these little feeders frequently.
It doesn't matter what color your old pill organizer is, either: Hummingbirds are attracted to more than just the color red. They also like pink, yellow, and orange. Even if your container is blue or green, the materials you use to turn it into a feeder will be enough to attract birds, once it's filled with nectar. While you could paint the container, there's no easy way to know if anything in your paint may be toxic to the hummingbirds, so why risk it?
Now that you have your pill container in hand, let's take a look at what else you'll need to repurpose it into a bird feeder. The supplies are minimal and easy to find.
Here's how to craft your repurposed hummingbird feeder
To convert a pillbox into a hummingbird feeder, you will need a Dremel tool with a drill bit, replacement flowers for a hummingbird feeder, an empty pill organizer, and some hummingbird food (you can even make your own perfect DIY nectar). You will want a drill bit that is a little smaller than the post on the back of the replacement flower — you want it to pop in easily, but also stay put without the need for glue. You will also need to clean your pill container thoroughly before using it for bird food to prevent poisoning the birds that visit. You can purchase replacement flowers for your store-bought hummingbird feeders, and that's just what you need to make a feeder from those old pill containers. Thirty flowers from Zelpont will allow you to make repurposed bird feeders for all of your friends, too. You can change things up by using a round pill organizer, suspending it from a tree, and even lighting it up from the inside with LED lights.
Once you have all the parts, clean your organizer thoroughly and drill a hole in each day's lid. Insert and hot glue the flowers, then fill the container with hummingbird nectar. Finally, set your new feeder outside. Be patient while waiting for hummingbirds to find your feeder, but know that if you build it, they will come. Don't forget to regularly clean your feeder to prevent bacteria from forming and harming your birds. When it's hot, clean it at least every other day. When it's a little cooler, a couple of times a week will do.