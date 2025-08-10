Repurpose An Old Pill Organizer And Turn It Into A Simple Bird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you have pill organizers at home you're no longer using or you keep coming across them on your thrift store visits, we have an excellent idea for their use that will attract a specific type of bird to your yard. With a few simple tools and supplies, you can turn old pill organizers — whether they're single or double-sized, rectangular or round — into hummingbird feeders. While it's possible to DIY an empty soy sauce bottle into a hummingbird feeder, these smaller mini feeders are great to keep on your porch or among plants. Remember you'll attract more hummingbirds by cleaning even these little feeders frequently.

It doesn't matter what color your old pill organizer is, either: Hummingbirds are attracted to more than just the color red. They also like pink, yellow, and orange. Even if your container is blue or green, the materials you use to turn it into a feeder will be enough to attract birds, once it's filled with nectar. While you could paint the container, there's no easy way to know if anything in your paint may be toxic to the hummingbirds, so why risk it?

Now that you have your pill container in hand, let's take a look at what else you'll need to repurpose it into a bird feeder. The supplies are minimal and easy to find.