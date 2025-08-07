The Bathroom Staple You Won't Want To Forget On Your Next RV Camping Trip

The trick to this trick is vigorous rubbing. Fully coat the latch on both sides with a hearty layer to ensure it moves smoothly. Also rub soap over and inside the strike plate on the door frame. It is a preventative method, so if you notice opening the door is getting a little difficult, it's a good idea to lubricate the area. This isn't a permanent solution, but it does work for about a month. Then you'll have to reapply or use a more appropriate lubricant.

While soap works in a pinch, it's better to use a proper lubricant like the classic WD-40 or Camco Slide Out Lube. You may also want to check and see if there is anything else wrong with the door or the latch if it keeps sticking. If this solution doesn't work as well as you hoped, it may an issue with the kind of RV door you own. Some models open have a different latch system, making them feel like they're stuck when they aren't if you don't open them just the right way.

Keeping a bar of soap on hand can be really handy any time you're adventuring or traveling. For example, it's a clever way to hide important items while camping at a busy site. If someone breaks into a camper, they're not likely to look inside a bar of soap. It is also beneficial to keep around your garden, campsite, and RV. Bars of soap can make deer steer clear of your yard and some types may even repel mice that might be attracted to food in your campsite or campground.