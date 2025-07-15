A Clever Way To Hide Important Items While Camping At A Busy Site

Camping is a popular summertime activity for people of all ages. If you're ready for camping fun, pack your gear, make sure you have these must-haves for summer camping trips, and hit the road! There is an endless variety of campgrounds throughout the US to explore, from large RV parks to busy tent and camper campgrounds, and the more secluded tent campsites with less traffic. Wherever you decide on, safety is always an important factor to keep in mind, from having these emergency supplies that could save your life while camping to making sure you don't make these common mistakes that attract bears to your site. Another important thing to consider is a good place to hide your valuables when you're at a busy campsite. One clever way you can hide important items while camping is to put them in a bar of soap.

This interesting trick has some history to it, dating back to 1911 when the first Boys' Life Magazine was published for Boy Scouts. In the March issue of Boys' Life, in the section titled 'Things All Scouts Should Know,' there was a trick called 'Hidden in Soap' which contained information on hiding things in a bar of soap. The instructions stated to remove a plug from a bar of soap with a sharp knife so that it has a hollow spot inside. Once the plug is out, you can stick tightly rolled up money, coins, an extra key, or even a ring inside the opening, put the plug back in, and slam it down on something hard to close the opening.