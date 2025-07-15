A Clever Way To Hide Important Items While Camping At A Busy Site
Camping is a popular summertime activity for people of all ages. If you're ready for camping fun, pack your gear, make sure you have these must-haves for summer camping trips, and hit the road! There is an endless variety of campgrounds throughout the US to explore, from large RV parks to busy tent and camper campgrounds, and the more secluded tent campsites with less traffic. Wherever you decide on, safety is always an important factor to keep in mind, from having these emergency supplies that could save your life while camping to making sure you don't make these common mistakes that attract bears to your site. Another important thing to consider is a good place to hide your valuables when you're at a busy campsite. One clever way you can hide important items while camping is to put them in a bar of soap.
This interesting trick has some history to it, dating back to 1911 when the first Boys' Life Magazine was published for Boy Scouts. In the March issue of Boys' Life, in the section titled 'Things All Scouts Should Know,' there was a trick called 'Hidden in Soap' which contained information on hiding things in a bar of soap. The instructions stated to remove a plug from a bar of soap with a sharp knife so that it has a hollow spot inside. Once the plug is out, you can stick tightly rolled up money, coins, an extra key, or even a ring inside the opening, put the plug back in, and slam it down on something hard to close the opening.
How to hide your valuables in a bar of soap
There are two major ways to perform this clever hack. You will need a bar of soap, glue, money, a small amount of water, and a knife (for method two). Using some water and your finger, rub the glue that is holding the soap package closed until the paper releases. Take the bar of soap out and wrap your emergency cash around the soap. Slide the money-wrapped soap back into the package and, using a little bit of glue, reseal the soap packaging.
For method two, cut the bar of soap in half and hollow out one half of the bar with a sharp knife. You can hollow out both halves of the soap for more room, but only hollowing out one side may allow it to reseal better. Once the bar is hollowed out, fold up your emergency money and slide it inside the bar. An extra key might fit in there as well if your hollowed area is large enough. Once the items you are hiding are in place, put the bar back together and reseal it with some water smoothed along the cut edges. Slide the reassembled soap back into the package and use glue to close it. A thief would never know there was money in either soap package just by looking at them because they probably won't pay attention to toiletries, anyway. Just remember not to put your soap into your backpack or purse, since those are two items that would more than likely get taken.