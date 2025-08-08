Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Getting An Outdoor Soaking Tub
When you have a tiny backyard or patio space, it can seem impossible to squeeze in all the features you want to include. However, with just a few clever swaps, you can maximize your small outdoor space and turn your backyard dream into reality. As a result, if you've been thinking about adding a hot tub to your yard but don't have the space to accommodate one, you may be interested in an outdoor soaking tub. Before diving into this project, it's important to know both the pros and the cons of including an outdoor tub in your backyard.
These peaceful tubs are a great way to add a luxurious feel to your outdoor space. Although they don't typically include hot tub features like hydro therapy or jets, the still, warm water provides a place to relax and unwind. Many outdoor tubs can trace their roots to Japan, where traditional roten-buro style ofuro tubs used aromatic wood and fire for heat, providing an experience for all your senses. Today, while many of the materials and heat generators differ, the purpose of the outdoor soaking tub remains the same: To provide a mindful, relaxing experience.
With a variety of benefits, it's no surprise that outdoor soaking tubs tempt many homeowners. However, even as great an addition as these tubs can be, there are some potential downsides to keep in mind. Learning this in advance can help you decide if an outdoor soaking tub is the right choice for you.
Potential downsides of an outdoor soaking tub
If you're looking to add to the visual appeal of your home, outdoor soaking tubs are a great place to start. Easily customizable, you can blend design elements and themes so the tub fits your aesthetic, all while reaping the whole-body benefits. However, you want to research and plan carefully to ensure that this investment is right for you. After all, with these tubs costing well into the thousands for installation and maintenance, you want to take the right steps.
One of the first downsides to consider is the installation process. First, check with local ordinances and your HOA to see if a tub is even allowed, as well as research any needed permits. Then, you need to find the perfect space to set up where you have a nearby, dedicated water source and a way to drain water away from your home. You may want to DIY a privacy nook depending on your location. You also need to consider installing a traditional wood-burning heater versus an electric heater for high water temperatures. This can be time-consuming and pricey process depending on just how much you need to purchase and if you opt for professional installation.
Another potential downside is maintenance. These tubs need frequent TLC to keep your tub and heater in good shape, which may not be ideal if you want to create a low maintenance oasis in your backyard. Unlike hot tubs, many soaking tubs don't have fitted covers, inviting leaves and debris. Because they are similar to hot tubs, sans jets, you can expect similar maintenance: Regular cleanings and full drains to inspect seals and look for damage. You should also consider daily chores like cleaning surface debris and ensuring that the water is as safe as it is enjoyable.