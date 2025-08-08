Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Getting An Outdoor Soaking Tub

When you have a tiny backyard or patio space, it can seem impossible to squeeze in all the features you want to include. However, with just a few clever swaps, you can maximize your small outdoor space and turn your backyard dream into reality. As a result, if you've been thinking about adding a hot tub to your yard but don't have the space to accommodate one, you may be interested in an outdoor soaking tub. Before diving into this project, it's important to know both the pros and the cons of including an outdoor tub in your backyard.

These peaceful tubs are a great way to add a luxurious feel to your outdoor space. Although they don't typically include hot tub features like hydro therapy or jets, the still, warm water provides a place to relax and unwind. Many outdoor tubs can trace their roots to Japan, where traditional roten-buro style ofuro tubs used aromatic wood and fire for heat, providing an experience for all your senses. Today, while many of the materials and heat generators differ, the purpose of the outdoor soaking tub remains the same: To provide a mindful, relaxing experience.

With a variety of benefits, it's no surprise that outdoor soaking tubs tempt many homeowners. However, even as great an addition as these tubs can be, there are some potential downsides to keep in mind. Learning this in advance can help you decide if an outdoor soaking tub is the right choice for you.