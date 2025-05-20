Property Brothers' Drew Scott Shares His Tricks For Making The Most Of A Small Outdoor Space
When you have a small yard, it can sometimes look a little sad and empty. Sometimes, it feels like you just can't put anything you want out there. However, Drew Scott from "Property Brothers" and his wife Lisa prove that you can get a fulfilling outdoor space, even if you're limited on the actual space part. In a tour of their home shared on the Drew & Jonathan YouTube channel, they showed that their outdoor space was actually pretty small. However, in their limited strip of yard, they managed to fit a dining set, lemon trees, an area for lounging, space for children to play, a barbecue, and a pool.
Throughout his time on TV, Drew Scott has revealed several tips and tricks on how to accomplish such a feat yourself. The "Property Brothers" have worked with yards of all shapes and sizes, and proven that they're able to make a functional space even if you have the smallest of backyards.
Drew suggests getting the most out of a small outdoor space by breaking up your yard, deck, or patio into sections. Perhaps you're thinking about a pool or an outdoor area for the kids. Maybe you like to entertain or have a spot where you can cook or lounge and enjoy the nice weather. No matter the details, to create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard with a few ideas from the "Property Brothers," you just need to spend some time thinking about the layout carefully. This method also allows you to decide what you think is a priority.
Decide what you actually need in your small outdoor space
On the Drew & Jonathan website, Drew mentions that one of his necessities is a dining set as his family enjoys eating outdoors and taking advantage of the warm-weather whenever possible. However, if you don't really think you will spend much time eating outside, or you don't care for a formal set-up, you could settle for a small set of lounge furniture. Choose smaller, low impact options when possible. For example, instead of using oversized seats, go for more subtle egg chairs. Going with smaller items that are still comfortable is one of a few genius tricks to make a small front yard look way bigger, and it works just as well for any outdoor space.
If you're setting up a kitchen, consider how to condense your necessities. For example, a fridge to keep drinks cold and prevent guests from constantly walking in and out of your house may be a must, but a mini-fridge could do the job instead of a standard size. Additionally, if you can do most of your prep inside, you may only need a grill and not a lot of counter space, which would save you room.
Think about ways to get everything you want in a vertical space as well. For example, if you're looking to add an outdoor garden, you can try and grow a few plants up your wall instead of taking up valuable ground space. The DoCred Vertical Wooden Raised Garden Bed gives five beds perfect for feeding a small family, and doesn't take up much space at all. It works best for smaller plants like herbs, but you can get a little creative and grow some fruits and vegetables, too.
Use furniture, landscaping, and elevation to your advantage
Additionally, though Drew doesn't specifically mention it, he implements a few different practices in his and other people's backyards to not only get the most of an outdoor space, but to make the yard feel even bigger. One is to play around with elevations. Having a deck or patio helps to create elevation by raising a part of your yard over the rest, even if it's by a small amount.
In his backyard tour, you can also see that the pool is raised a little bit. While it's still partially an in-ground swimming space, the slight elevation difference allows the pool to be deeper, and separates it from the rest of the yard. Steps, benches, climbing plants, decks, terraces, and the like allow you to utilize all of your space and make it stand out and feel bigger.
Multifunctional decor also allows you to get creative with limited space. For example, pergolas over a dining table or lounge area provide shade and look nice. They also have the additional benefit of making a space feel slightly separated from the rest of your outdoor area, without creating an enclosed and claustrophobic feeling. Another way to make the most out of your outdoor space is to apply the same rules that you would to any front lawn. For example, if you're looking to include some space for plants, you might want to try the lawn edging ideas that'll take your small backyard to the next level.