Property Brothers' Drew Scott Shares His Tricks For Making The Most Of A Small Outdoor Space

When you have a small yard, it can sometimes look a little sad and empty. Sometimes, it feels like you just can't put anything you want out there. However, Drew Scott from "Property Brothers" and his wife Lisa prove that you can get a fulfilling outdoor space, even if you're limited on the actual space part. In a tour of their home shared on the Drew & Jonathan YouTube channel, they showed that their outdoor space was actually pretty small. However, in their limited strip of yard, they managed to fit a dining set, lemon trees, an area for lounging, space for children to play, a barbecue, and a pool.

Throughout his time on TV, Drew Scott has revealed several tips and tricks on how to accomplish such a feat yourself. The "Property Brothers" have worked with yards of all shapes and sizes, and proven that they're able to make a functional space even if you have the smallest of backyards.

Drew suggests getting the most out of a small outdoor space by breaking up your yard, deck, or patio into sections. Perhaps you're thinking about a pool or an outdoor area for the kids. Maybe you like to entertain or have a spot where you can cook or lounge and enjoy the nice weather. No matter the details, to create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard with a few ideas from the "Property Brothers," you just need to spend some time thinking about the layout carefully. This method also allows you to decide what you think is a priority.

