How To Repurpose A Chandelier To Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Yard

Have you recently renovated your home? If so, you may find yourself left with a chandelier and no idea what to do with it. Donating is always an option for pieces in good condition, but there are always ways to give a well-loved chandelier new life in your garden. That includes a DIY that repurposes an old chandelier into a stylish holder for your hummingbird feeders.

If you're interested in trying out this project yourself, all you need is a chandelier, red spray paint designed for outdoor use, hooks to connect it, and a few of your favorite hummingbird feeders. The end result is a hummingbird feeder hanging from each arm of the chandelier, so the exact number of feeders you'll need to pick up depends on your exact chandelier. Before attaching your hummingbird feeders, you need to add your nectar, which is where this homemade nectar recipe comes in handy. You can also pick up additional supplies to add your own creative touch while still appealing to your small feathered friends, such as adding fake flowers.

For birdwatchers who haven't honed their DIY skills, don't worry — with no tools or complex steps, this DIY is simple and easy to create on your own. You can also hang the finished project on a garden hook, so you don't need to worry about extra tools or supplies for hanging, either.