How To Repurpose A Chandelier To Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Yard
Have you recently renovated your home? If so, you may find yourself left with a chandelier and no idea what to do with it. Donating is always an option for pieces in good condition, but there are always ways to give a well-loved chandelier new life in your garden. That includes a DIY that repurposes an old chandelier into a stylish holder for your hummingbird feeders.
If you're interested in trying out this project yourself, all you need is a chandelier, red spray paint designed for outdoor use, hooks to connect it, and a few of your favorite hummingbird feeders. The end result is a hummingbird feeder hanging from each arm of the chandelier, so the exact number of feeders you'll need to pick up depends on your exact chandelier. Before attaching your hummingbird feeders, you need to add your nectar, which is where this homemade nectar recipe comes in handy. You can also pick up additional supplies to add your own creative touch while still appealing to your small feathered friends, such as adding fake flowers.
For birdwatchers who haven't honed their DIY skills, don't worry — with no tools or complex steps, this DIY is simple and easy to create on your own. You can also hang the finished project on a garden hook, so you don't need to worry about extra tools or supplies for hanging, either.
How to transform your chandelier
The first step in transforming your old chandelier into a hummingbird feeder is to remove any wiring or electrical components and then thoroughly clean the chandelier. This removes any leftover grime, dirt, or dust and prepares it for the painting process.
During this time, you may also choose to shorten the chain if you find it's too long for this project. While you can take more advanced routes of cutting down and removing the excess chain, using a carabiner can also help here. Once you're happy with the overall appearance of your chandelier, you can then paint it using your spray paint. Since red is a hummingbird's favorite color, this step will help get the dinner bells sounding in your feathered friends' heads.
After you've finished preparing the chandelier itself, simply attach the hummingbird feeders. There are several different routes you can take here to attach the feeders, and the best choice for you depends on the type of chandelier you have. Choose a hanging method that makes it easy to access your feeders, such as an S-hook. After all, it's essential to have a regular cleaning schedule for your hummingbird feeders to keep the visiting birds safe. Lastly, find the perfect place to hang your new hummingbird feeder and enjoy watching as these brightly colored little birds flock to your buffet.