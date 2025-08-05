DIY An Industrial Looking Planter By Repurposing Your Rain Gutters

Unless you plan on planting directly in the ground, planters are a staple for gardeners of all skill levels. However, when it comes to cultivating a thriving container garden filled with plants of all different types, buying enough planters can get pricey. As a result, you may turn to crafty solutions like these DIY starter pots to cut down on costs while keeping your garden full. Creating your own planters from scratch isn't your only option, though — you can also repurpose supplies and materials you already have on hand.

Have you recently redone your gutters? If so, then you may have a few rain gutters leftover that you aren't sure what to do with. This style-savvy DIY transforms old gutter rails into clever mounted hangers that you can easily add to your wood or composite fencing.

If you want to recreate this project yourself, you'll need gutter rails with end caps, hardware if you choose to mount it on a fence, and a drill to create drainage holes. You will also need gardening supplies such as soil and perfect container garden plants (like the shade-loving wishbone flower).