DIY An Industrial Looking Planter By Repurposing Your Rain Gutters
Unless you plan on planting directly in the ground, planters are a staple for gardeners of all skill levels. However, when it comes to cultivating a thriving container garden filled with plants of all different types, buying enough planters can get pricey. As a result, you may turn to crafty solutions like these DIY starter pots to cut down on costs while keeping your garden full. Creating your own planters from scratch isn't your only option, though — you can also repurpose supplies and materials you already have on hand.
Have you recently redone your gutters? If so, then you may have a few rain gutters leftover that you aren't sure what to do with. This style-savvy DIY transforms old gutter rails into clever mounted hangers that you can easily add to your wood or composite fencing.
If you want to recreate this project yourself, you'll need gutter rails with end caps, hardware if you choose to mount it on a fence, and a drill to create drainage holes. You will also need gardening supplies such as soil and perfect container garden plants (like the shade-loving wishbone flower).
How to make hanging planters using an old rain gutter
Before you can get into the hardware steps of this DIY planter, you need to start by cleaning your gutter. Even new pieces can have grime or stains, and you'll want to remove those before adding plants. Once your gutter piece is clean, you can also give it a fresh coat of spray paint if you want to switch up the colors and add some vibrancy to your garden. Just make sure to choose a paint that's safe for outdoor use.
Next, add drainage holes. These are essential parts of any planter and allow water to pass through rather than pool in the soil. Without them, your plant can get waterlogged. Taking the time to make drainage holes in your rain gutter planters can make the difference in how well your plants grow. Thankfully, holes are easy to add using your drill. Create several along the bottom of the rain gutter, but keep structural integrity in mind.
There are two different ways to display your new planter, and the method you choose affects the additional materials needed. To position these planters on your fencing, all you need is hardware to hang them from and caps for either end of the gutter to prevent soil from falling out. Alternatively, use spare lumber to create a plant ladder using your new DIY rain gutter planters.