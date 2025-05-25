Make Starting Seeds Easier With A Simple Starter Pot DIY

After you've gathered the needed supplies, you'll want to make your DIY starter pot by creating a dough using the flour, coffee grounds, and water. Coffee grounds can be dry or still moist, but should be free of any mold or mildew. First, measure out and combine equal parts flour and coffee grounds in a mixing bowl. Then, slowly add a half-part of water, mixing thoroughly as you pour. Add water a little at a time as needed, but avoid using too much: If the mixture is soupy, the dough won't form or set correctly (you want a clay dough or thick mud texture).

With your dough prepared, you can focus on the shaping process. Start by coating the inside of your pre-existing pot with non-stick spray. Place your dough into the flower pot and begin pinching and molding it to replicate the shape. You want to make sure the bottom of your DIY pot is thick enough to support the soil and seeds, while saving enough of the mixture to create thick sides so they don't crack.

To bake, place the entire flower pot into an oven at a low heat (about 220 degrees Fahrenheit) so your mixture keeps its shape. After your pot bakes for 30 to 40 minutes and cools, you can use the butter knife to carefully remove your new biodegradable pot from its mold and begin planting. If this is your first time starting with seeds, you may want to use additional resources like this handy pencil eraser hack to make sowing a breeze.

