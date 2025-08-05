What It Means When You See Red Flags On Your Neighbor's Lawn

Have you ever noticed that some yards sport colorful flags? Among others, there's white, yellow, pink, and most ominously red. You have may have even noticed these little markers accented by paint on the ground around them. At first glance, these flag markers may seem like haphazard yard decorations. However, they actually serve an important purpose, with each color representing a different utility that's buried, and red flags symbolize something rather shocking.

Many essential utilities are located underground, from sewer and drain lines to water lines. If you were to dig and damage or cut one of these lines without realizing it, it could have dire consequences. This ranges from a simple mishap in which you have to pay a fine to more severe outcomes like gas leaks or even fires. As a result, the first step before you start digging is to call 811 for more information on proper precautions — then you can focus on steps like choosing the right shovel for your project.

When you contact 811, the dispatchers will send a utility marker to your home. These professionals can identify where utility lines are buried in your yard, and once they've done so, they'll mark the no-dig spots with flag markers and/or spray paint. As a result, if you see a flag marker on your neighbor's yard, it's likely because they've dug recently or have digging planned in the near future, and red is used to demonstrate some pretty serious utilities just beneath the surface: cables that carry electricity.