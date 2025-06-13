How To Determine The Best Type Of Shovel For Your Home Gravel Project

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gravel is a common landscaping material used for rock gardens, walkways, driveways, and other projects around the house. When using gravel for your home projects, the job will go more smoothly if you have the right tools and avoid these common mistakes that people make when using gravel in landscaping. Gravel projects can turn out beautifully, especially if you keep your gravel areas weed-free with these tips and tricks. One of the most commonly used tools for working with gravel is a shovel There are at least 13 different types of shovels on the market each designed to complete different tasks. With so many choices available it can be overwhelming to figure out which one is best to choose, but a little knowledge about shovels goes a long way in solving this dilemma.

Advertisement

Knowing the differences in shovel types and what tasks your home gravel project entails will make choosing the best shovel for the job a breeze. If you are digging, cutting, or chopping into hard soil and gravel areas a round point shovel is a great choice. This shovel — the most common type on the market — does it all including tough digging jobs and moving heavier materials like clay, gravel, soil, and roots. With gravel, a round point can act like a scoop and prevents rocks from rolling off easily as you move your payload from point to point. If you are purchasing a new round point shovel, choose one like the Truper Tru Pro round point shovel.