These Long-Lasting Materials Are The Perfect Mulch Alternatives For Your Garden

Before filling your garden with gravel, rock, or shell, there are a few things to consider. On the plus side, each of these materials will help suppress weeds. It can be helpful to utilize materials like Great Buddy weed barrier fabric beneath these mulch alternatives, but it's not absolutely necessary. Rock, gravel, and shell will also help the ground retain moisture and, at the same time, drain better than traditional mulch. Additionally, while these materials tend to be more expensive than mulch, they don't need to be replaced annually like organic mulch. Therefore, it is likely to be less expensive over the course of time.

Besides cost, there are a few other things to consider with these materials. The fact they do not deteriorate may save you time and money through the years, but it also means you will have a major project on your hands if you decide to change it out. Additionally, it is not as efficient at regulating soil temperature as mulch and adds nothing in the way of nutrients to the soil. The exception to this rule is if you're going to use seashells, which give your garden a calcium boost. In general, however, you may need to be more vigilant about fertilizing your garden and beds if you're using these mulch alternatives.

Finally, if you are considering gravel, rock, or shell as mulch alternatives in your garden, you may want to place a barrier or edging around the perimeter of your garden. This will prevent the materials from eventually finding their way into your lawn. Also, if you are collecting shells to use in your garden or pots, it is essential to rinse them first so you do not inadvertently introduce salt into your garden soil.

