These Long-Lasting Materials Are The Perfect Mulch Alternatives For Your Garden
Many people assume the sole purpose of mulching gardens is to give a neat and well-kempt appearance. While it does contribute to a tidy look, mulch also helps prevent weed growth, regulates the soil temperatures, helps the ground retain moisture, and, in some instances, contributes nutrients to the soil. Unfortunately, many types of organic mulch must be refreshed often. However, several of those same benefits can be had by utilizing long-lasting mulch alternatives such as rock, gravel, and shell.
Although some gardeners may be tempted to go with artificial mulch made of rubber, there can be some unintended consequences to going that route. There are actually several pros to using rubber mulch, including the fact it doesn't attract insects, while providing good weed control and ground insulation. It also requires relatively little maintenance and comes in a variety of colors. However, rubber mulch, like dyed mulch, can be toxic to your garden. There are a variety of toxins that can leach into the soil from rubber mulch. Additionally, it is highly flammable. So, if you are looking for a long-lasting mulch alternative, you are better off sticking with natural materials.
Using rocks and shells as mulch alternatives
Before filling your garden with gravel, rock, or shell, there are a few things to consider. On the plus side, each of these materials will help suppress weeds. It can be helpful to utilize materials like Great Buddy weed barrier fabric beneath these mulch alternatives, but it's not absolutely necessary. Rock, gravel, and shell will also help the ground retain moisture and, at the same time, drain better than traditional mulch. Additionally, while these materials tend to be more expensive than mulch, they don't need to be replaced annually like organic mulch. Therefore, it is likely to be less expensive over the course of time.
Besides cost, there are a few other things to consider with these materials. The fact they do not deteriorate may save you time and money through the years, but it also means you will have a major project on your hands if you decide to change it out. Additionally, it is not as efficient at regulating soil temperature as mulch and adds nothing in the way of nutrients to the soil. The exception to this rule is if you're going to use seashells, which give your garden a calcium boost. In general, however, you may need to be more vigilant about fertilizing your garden and beds if you're using these mulch alternatives.
Finally, if you are considering gravel, rock, or shell as mulch alternatives in your garden, you may want to place a barrier or edging around the perimeter of your garden. This will prevent the materials from eventually finding their way into your lawn. Also, if you are collecting shells to use in your garden or pots, it is essential to rinse them first so you do not inadvertently introduce salt into your garden soil.