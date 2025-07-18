The Type Of Mulch You Should Avoid Using If You Live In A Warmer Climate

When choosing the best mulch for your garden, there are a few factors to keep in mind. Though it's important to consider how fast your mulch will break down and how easy it is to apply to your garden, don't forget to think about temperature. The climate of the region you call home can make at least one type of mulch a less-than-ideal choice. Rock mulch — such as landscaping stone — is prone to getting hot and holding heat, which can cook the roots of your garden's plants. Therefore, it's not the best fit for areas that experience a lot of hot weather, which can make the rocks steamy in no time.

Rock mulch gives off heat in addition to soaking it up. This can turn your flower beds into the most sweltering spots in your yard. The stones create miniature versions of the heat islands found in many urban areas. Larger heat islands happen when buildings, roads, and parking lots take the place of trees, lakes, and other natural features. Leafy plants and bodies of water cool their environments on hot days, whereas the man-made structures usually do the opposite, making their surroundings experience elevated temperatures.

Even if the hot rocks don't kill your garden's residents, they're likely to cause heat stress, which compromises plants' health and complicates your efforts to care for them. When temperatures go beyond 90 degrees Fahrenheit, plants tend to grow at a slower pace. Many protest the heat by dropping their flowers and fruit, curling their leaves, or wilting. Crops such as lettuce and cilantro are also likely to bolt when temperatures are too warm for days at a time.