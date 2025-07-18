The Type Of Mulch You Should Avoid Using If You Live In A Warmer Climate
When choosing the best mulch for your garden, there are a few factors to keep in mind. Though it's important to consider how fast your mulch will break down and how easy it is to apply to your garden, don't forget to think about temperature. The climate of the region you call home can make at least one type of mulch a less-than-ideal choice. Rock mulch — such as landscaping stone — is prone to getting hot and holding heat, which can cook the roots of your garden's plants. Therefore, it's not the best fit for areas that experience a lot of hot weather, which can make the rocks steamy in no time.
Rock mulch gives off heat in addition to soaking it up. This can turn your flower beds into the most sweltering spots in your yard. The stones create miniature versions of the heat islands found in many urban areas. Larger heat islands happen when buildings, roads, and parking lots take the place of trees, lakes, and other natural features. Leafy plants and bodies of water cool their environments on hot days, whereas the man-made structures usually do the opposite, making their surroundings experience elevated temperatures.
Even if the hot rocks don't kill your garden's residents, they're likely to cause heat stress, which compromises plants' health and complicates your efforts to care for them. When temperatures go beyond 90 degrees Fahrenheit, plants tend to grow at a slower pace. Many protest the heat by dropping their flowers and fruit, curling their leaves, or wilting. Crops such as lettuce and cilantro are also likely to bolt when temperatures are too warm for days at a time.
Rock mulch alternatives for warm-climate gardens
Water and shade can provide some relief for heat-afflicted gardens, but plants just aren't likely to thrive in oven-like conditions. Many plants are happiest when their growing environment is between 59 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Natural mulches such as straw, pine needles, and wood chips can help your garden achieve this temperature range. In general, their ability to hold moisture and regulate soil temperatures makes them a solid choice for warm climates. Plus, they'll improve your soil's nutrient content as they break down. Keeping your soil's temperature in check also protects earthworms that break up compacted soil and helps sustain a diverse population of microbes that fights plant diseases and drives the decomposition process that's crucial for creating new, healthy soil.
Also consider low-growing ground cover plants for mulching your flower beds and vegetable gardens. These are sometimes called living mulch because they provide many of the same benefits as wood chips and straw. In addition to keeping weeds under control, they can prevent erosion and attract beneficial insects. You also don't have to refresh them as often as traditional mulch.
Plant-based mulches tend to be easier to apply than rock mulches because they don't weigh as much. Whether you're moving them into a wheelbarrow or spreading them around your flowers and shrubs, the work is less likely to be backbreaking. This benefit may be the difference between doing the job yourself and hiring someone else to take care of it. The former will save you money and might even instill a bit of pride for accomplishing a physical task that beautifies your yard.