Easily Nourish Your Garden By Repurposing Old Pillows

A worn-out pillow may seem like a no-no for your compost bin, but this isn't always the case. If it contains down feathers, it's a valuable source of nourishment for your garden. This pillow filling can fertilize your soil and enrich your compost. That's because feathers contain significant amounts of nitrogen. Plants use this nutrient when absorbing water and making chlorophyll. When feathers are added to planting holes, they infuse the soil with nitrogen as they break down. They release it into compost piles and water, too.

Soaking feathers before tossing them into your compost pile keeps breezes from carrying them away. It can also accelerate the decomposition process, as can cutting the feathers into pieces. Try making liquid fertilizer as you prepare pillow feathers for your compost pile. Combine two gallons of water with every handful of down pillow stuffing, let the mixture sit for two months, then strain out the liquid. Before feeding it to your plants, add 10 parts of water for every one part of feather fertilizer so the high level of nitrogen doesn't burn their foliage. When composting, incorporate 30 parts of carbon-rich material such as dried leaves for every one part of nitrogen-rich feathers.

There are other ways to use pillow feathers in the garden, too. You can incorporate them into organic mulch — grass clippings, for instance — and spread the mixture around plants to keep the soil moist and smother weeds. According to a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Ecology Research International, feather-fortified mulch aids crop growth, which may boost yields. It also adds a number of nutrients to the soil as it decomposes.

