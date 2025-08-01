We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among all the simple hacks for attracting birds to your backyard, putting out a birdhouse feels as if it has the most permanence. Feeders and bird baths frequently need to be refilled and cleaned. Plants need pruning and watering. All the while, your birdhouse remains steadily perched right where you placed it. However, this doesn't mean you can ignore it forever. In fact, not performing some routine maintenance can lead to an infestation of insects or rodents, spread disease, and, eventually, the birdhouse becoming unsuitable or unsafe due to rot and/or structural damage, and a degrading or expanding of the entrance hole. Luckily, you can easily restore your old birdhouse with these must-try tips and tricks, which range from simple tasks like cleaning and painting to more complex tasks like replacing panels.

There are many culprits when it comes to the degradation of birdhouses. Weathering due to sun exposure, rain, and changing temperatures can result in rotten, warped, or cracked wood. In areas of high humidity, mold and mildew can form, resulting in additional issues. If your birdhouse is painted, sun exposure will fade colors. The very act of birds using the house can lead to wear and tear, particularly if they built a nest or had a brood in the house.

Regardless of what particular issues need to be corrected, the first step is giving your old birdhouse a good cleaning. This is typically best done during autumn, after all fledgelings have left the nest. Be sure the birdhouse is not being used, then remove it from its placement. Remove any old nesting material from inside, brush out the house, and wash the whole thing with a diluted solution of 9-to-1 water and bleach. Then thoroughly rinse and allow it to dry in full sun.