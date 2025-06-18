We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you spend time and effort to safely DIY a wooden birdhouse, you certainly want it to last. However, treated lumber is among the top materials to avoid when building birdhouses. So, when it comes to weatherproofing your wooden bird abode, painting is the logical solution. While choosing a non-toxic paint is an important part of this task, so is picking the right color paint. Although many people gravitate to vivid, bright colors, there are sound reasons to not just avoid that part of the color palette, but also why you should consider painting your birdhouse green. Doing so can actually result in more birds seeking shelter there and help ensure the safety of the birds that come to call this space home.

While bright, vivid colors may appeal to gardeners, some avid backyard birders suggest several bird species actually prefer birdhouses painted blue or green. Although there has been no conclusive scientific evidence as to why this is, some believe it is because birds prefer higher-frequency colors (green, blue, indigo, violet), This belief possibly stems from the type of color cones found in birds' eyes. Other avid birders think it is because these colors, green in particular, appear more like natural habitat. Regardless of why, birds will certainly flock to green birdhouses. Predators, on the other hand, can have a more difficult time locating them. Whereas brightly colored birdhouses can actually help predators pinpoint birds to prey on, naturally colored models help obscure their location.

