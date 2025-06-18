Why You Should Consider Painting Your Birdhouse Green
When you spend time and effort to safely DIY a wooden birdhouse, you certainly want it to last. However, treated lumber is among the top materials to avoid when building birdhouses. So, when it comes to weatherproofing your wooden bird abode, painting is the logical solution. While choosing a non-toxic paint is an important part of this task, so is picking the right color paint. Although many people gravitate to vivid, bright colors, there are sound reasons to not just avoid that part of the color palette, but also why you should consider painting your birdhouse green. Doing so can actually result in more birds seeking shelter there and help ensure the safety of the birds that come to call this space home.
While bright, vivid colors may appeal to gardeners, some avid backyard birders suggest several bird species actually prefer birdhouses painted blue or green. Although there has been no conclusive scientific evidence as to why this is, some believe it is because birds prefer higher-frequency colors (green, blue, indigo, violet), This belief possibly stems from the type of color cones found in birds' eyes. Other avid birders think it is because these colors, green in particular, appear more like natural habitat. Regardless of why, birds will certainly flock to green birdhouses. Predators, on the other hand, can have a more difficult time locating them. Whereas brightly colored birdhouses can actually help predators pinpoint birds to prey on, naturally colored models help obscure their location.
Choosing the right shade of green for your birdhouse
Just as it's important to choose the perfect size birdhouse for your backyard, it is essential to choose the right shade of green if you want it to blend with its surroundings. Again, choose a non-toxic latex or water-paint, so your painted birdhouse does not present potential hazards to your guests. Products such as Evolve Paint & Primer environment-friendly paint are available in several shades of green. To ensure you select the right one, consider the foliage in the portion of your yard in which you will be placing the birdhouse. Although it may not be possible to create an exact match, so long as it is close, it should blend well enough to be obscured from predators.
It's worth noting that if you are placing the birdhouse against a house, garage, shed, or other structure, matching that color (even if it's bright) will help obscure it. Another option is to create a mixed pattern of various shades of greens and possibly browns and grays (you can even paint branches and leaves on it for fun). This will help break up the shape of the birdhouse and help it blend with the background. One caveat is avoid using an excessive amount of very dark green hues or other dark colors, as they can absorb heat, causing the birdhouse to become extremely hot, especially during the summer months.