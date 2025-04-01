The Beautiful Orange Flower You'll Wish You Never Planted In Your Garden

When it comes to bright orange flowers, there are rarely any more beautiful than the vibrant tiger lily (Lilium lancifolium or Lilium tigrinum). They are tall plants with large, bold flowers sure to catch the eye of anyone who walks nearby. They don't only attract people; pollinators also love tiger lilies. However, while these flowers do a great job of bringing certain beneficial animals to your yard, they also have a rather dark side.

Several stunning flowers can be problematic in some way, such as this beautiful but invasive flower that you want to think twice about before planting in your garden. Tiger lilies are no exception. Though they are gorgeous, they can take over a yard and prevent any other plants in the area from growing, and they can be difficult to control. Even if your tiger lilies seem to be gone for good, don't be fooled; they come back year after year, like other perennials that you plant in your garden once and never leave. Only, when it comes to tiger lilies, this is more of a threat than a promise.

In addition to being invasive, tiger lilies are commonly infected with a disease known as mosaic virus. Though it doesn't really affect these orange flowers to the point that you can rarely tell if a disease is there, it can spread to other lilies and cause severe damage. The worst part is that there's no cure except for culling, so if these flowers infect your other species of lilies in the area, you will have no choice but to rip them all out and start over.

