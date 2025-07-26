Snakes Have Completely Taken Over These Beautiful Bodies Of Water In Massachusetts

Seeing wildlife up close is always a fun experience. However, not all wild animals are equal. While it may be cool to see a deer or fox, snakes aren't always as appreciated. If you're looking to head outdoors in Massachusetts but aren't the biggest fan of serpents, there are a few bodies of water to potentially avoid.

There are a total of 14 species of snakes found in Massachusetts. Of those 14, only two are venomous — the timber rattlesnake (Crotalus horridus) and the copperhead (Agkistrodon contortrix) — and both are restricted to small areas. Copperheads are usually found in Norfolk and Hampden Counties, and timber rattlesnakes have only five small populations throughout Massachusetts. This means that there's a very low chance, if any, of meeting these creatures. Additionally, though they're venomous, they don't rank in the most dangerous types of snakes you'll find across the world.

You'll likely come across at least one of the several other species, but thankfully, they're generally very calm and may even be more scared of you than you are of them (as impossible as that sounds). Who knows, by the time you finish exploring some of these bodies of water, you may find yourself curious to learn more about why you might want snakes in your yard and how to attract them.