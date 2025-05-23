The Low-Maintenance Plant That'll Make A Great Addition To Your Succulent Garden

Though burro's tail is native to Mexico and the Dominican Republic, it tolerates temperatures as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes it a nice indoor/outdoor option for a hanging basket or container that's brought inside once temperatures drop in cooler climates. Burro's tail prefers well-drained soil and lots of sunlight. Overwatering could cause root rot. The plant practically tells you whether it has too little, too much, or just enough water; too little water and its leaves shrivel, too much and the plant turns yellow and wilts. Just the right amount of water produces plump yet firm blue-green leaves.

If you plan to take burro's tail outside once the weather warms, the plant should be slowly introduced to brighter outdoor conditions or it could sunburn. In summer, a mature burro's tail sometimes produces pink or red flower clusters that'll attract bees to your garden, making it a nice pollinator-friendly addition to your succulent garden. A hanging basket or container away from pet and human activity is ideal for burro's tail, since its brittle leaf-covered stems are easily broken. Breakage does have an upside, however; it makes it easy to propagate.

Grow a new burro's tail from a broken stem by first stripping the leaves from the lower portions of the stem, then letting the stem dry out for a couple days or until the broken end has calloused over. This same drying-out method works for individual leaves that have broken off. Place the healed plant piece so the bottom end is slightly buried in a well-drained soil, such as a potting mix designed for succulents. Keep the soil moist but not overly wet. It may take several weeks to even a few months for ample roots to develop. The new burro's tail plants are ready to repot, if desired, once they develop a few leaves of their own.

