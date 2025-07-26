How To Turn Your Wooden Hangers Into A Mid-Century Modern Patio Table
You've created a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard. Your patio space looks great, but it needs a little something extra. Perhaps you want to incorporate something that's distinctly you. You could possibly paint a mural for a unique and personalized look, or you maybe you could DIY some cool furniture. For the latter option, you can make a useful and fun mid-century modern patio table while repurposing wooden hangers.
Before making your wooden hanger table, you'll have to gather a few materials. For the shape of the table, grab a bucket, basket, or round hamper with an opening the diameter you'd like your tabletop to be. Find a PVC pipe that's about 4 inches in diameter and about as long as the hangers are wide. Have a few bricks on hand for support during the build. You'll also need a bag of concrete mix and a handful of tools to work it, like a trowel, a scoop, and an old knife.
Now, collect the hangers. If you don't have 10-12 wooden hangers ready to repurpose, you can buy a pack of 10 for this project that run just over $20. Take the time to remove the metal hooks from the hangers' wood frames. It'll be easier to do it now than when the table's together. A pair of pliers may help here.
Make a mid-century patio table from hangers and concrete
Start by mixing up the concrete according to the instructions on the bag. Lay down a large piece of material, such as plastic or old cardboard, onto your work surface. Dump out a puddle of your mixed-up concrete onto the piece of material and smooth it out into a large circle. This circle should be larger than the mouth of your mold and at least 1 inch thick. With the mold on the concrete, knife away the excess from around the edges.
To hold the hangers upright, place the PVC pipe in the center of the concrete. Now add hangers in turn, hook side out around the pipe, by cutting small openings near the pipe, and inserting each hanger. Be sure to then fill in the holes, and use a couple of bricks to support the hangers, being careful not to damage the concrete. Once the concrete has set, remove the bricks and pipe. With extra concrete mix, reinforce or repair any weak or damaged areas. Repeat the process to make another concrete disk. After that has dried, set it on the hangers to complete your table.
To further customize this unique build, orient the hooks inward for an hourglass shape. Tint the concrete, paint the hangers, or insert small stones into the table's top before it dries. Consider inserting a lamp, like YouTuber Cement Craft Ideas does in the video above. Of course, if you'd rather just buy a table, homeowners love these highly rated Costco patio furniture sets.