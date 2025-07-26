How To Turn Your Wooden Hangers Into A Mid-Century Modern Patio Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've created a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard. Your patio space looks great, but it needs a little something extra. Perhaps you want to incorporate something that's distinctly you. You could possibly paint a mural for a unique and personalized look, or you maybe you could DIY some cool furniture. For the latter option, you can make a useful and fun mid-century modern patio table while repurposing wooden hangers.

Before making your wooden hanger table, you'll have to gather a few materials. For the shape of the table, grab a bucket, basket, or round hamper with an opening the diameter you'd like your tabletop to be. Find a PVC pipe that's about 4 inches in diameter and about as long as the hangers are wide. Have a few bricks on hand for support during the build. You'll also need a bag of concrete mix and a handful of tools to work it, like a trowel, a scoop, and an old knife.

Now, collect the hangers. If you don't have 10-12 wooden hangers ready to repurpose, you can buy a pack of 10 for this project that run just over $20. Take the time to remove the metal hooks from the hangers' wood frames. It'll be easier to do it now than when the table's together. A pair of pliers may help here.