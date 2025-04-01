The Budget IKEA Hack You'll Want To Try Out In Your Sunny Backyard

It's nice to be able to sit outside and enjoy your garden. However, sometimes the sun is too much, turning your relaxing time into something uncomfortable, hot, and overall just unpleasant. When you want to be outside but don't need the sun beating down on you, the best option is to find a shady spot. If your yard doesn't have a place to escape from the sun and heat, it may be time to build one. If you look around online, professional shade options can cost $1,000 or more. However, you can build your own creative solution that is beautiful and practical for a fraction of the price by purchasing a few things from IKEA. The store has some fantastic items to use in a variety of situations, such as these four IKEA essentials to make camping in the great outdoors even easier.

This solution really doesn't cost much and you only need two different items. You can get a RÄCKA adjustable shower curtain from IKEA for less than $10. Additionally, IKEA's pre-cut fabric comes in a range of prices depending on the type and material you get. Even their most expensive option, SPJUTSPORRE, costs roughly $10 per meter (just over 3 feet) and comes in lengths of three meters per purchase, which means a pre-cut stretch of fabric is good for a pergola or porch roof 10 feet or less in length. All in all, you can probably cover a standard 10- by 12-foot pergola for under $200, even if you choose a more expensive fabric. With a few other cheap hacks, such as this stunning pool noodle DIY to elevate your backyard entertaining space, you can have a beautiful spot to relax in your yard all summer long.

