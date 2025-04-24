One Important Number To Look For When Shopping For A New Lawn Mower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Proper mowing can control weeds and ensure you have a healthy, lush lawn. However, in order to maintain your lawn correctly, you need a good functioning lawn mower. While regularly performing maintenance tasks such as cleaning your lawn mower's air filter can extend the life of the machine, eventually you will need a new one. When it is time to buy a new mower, there is one important number to look for when shopping. No, it's not the price — although that is important. Rather, it is a three-digit number followed by the letters cc.

Those two little letters have a big meaning. They represent the size of the engine's cylinders in cubic centimeters. This is known as the engine's displacement. The larger the displacement, the more of the combustible mix of air and fuel can be processed by the cylinder in a single stroke. In simple terms, this directly relates to the power of the engine. The greater the cc capacity, the more powerful the engine.

Buying a mower with insufficient power is a common mistake when shopping for lawn mowers. While smaller engines typically have a cheaper sticker price, they may end up costing you more over the life of the mower. This is because smaller engines have to work harder to cut the same yard, meaning they will use more fuel and emit more exhaust. Additionally, all that strain adds up and takes time off the life of the mower, so you'll likely be having to replace a small engine mower sooner.

