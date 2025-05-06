The Best Deals On Electric Mowers Are Just In Time For Summer
There are several potential drawbacks of letting your grass grow too long, so it's best to be prepared to jump back into mowing when the grass starts growing. How often you need to mow will depend on your grass and how quickly it grows, but during the summer you typically should plan to mow once a week. With amazing deals on electric mowers on Amazon, you can find the right tools to take care of your lawn in the summer.
Dropping over $200 from $799 to $559 as of this writing, the Greenworks 80V 25" Brushless Cordless is a self-propelled push mower with dual blades and LED headlights. Running on a 4.0Ah battery, this electric mower can cut up to 3/4 of an acre on one single charge. Reviewers praise its ease of use, cut quality, and battery life, saying, "This mower handled long thick lawn covered with sticky cottonwood fuzz in a matter of minutes."
Save on electric mowers with the best features
This strategic mowing technique is the most effective way to control pesky weeds, and the SENIX X6 60V 21-Inch 3-in-1 Cordless Lawn Mower with LED Light can help you complete it. Dropping over $150 from $549 to $398 (and with a $30 coupon) as of this writing, this electric mower is designed to get lawn work done quickly with one machine. There are three options for cutting with this self-propelled mower: bagging, mulching, or side discharging. Its 60V battery provides 50% more cutting power than models with smaller batteries.
Reviewers speak to this electric mower's ability and quality compared to gas-powered machines. As one review shared, "It cuts like a champion, the battery charges up quicker than I thought it would and seems to last long enough to cut the grass portions of my 1 acre lot," adding, "the unit seems very well made and cleverly designed, and it is noticeably quieter than a gas model."
Bundled savings on electric mowers and trimmers
One of the reasons you should steer clear of artificial grass is that it's not as easy as you think to maintain. Instead of switching to expensive artificial turf, grab proper tools you can use to take care of your turf grass effectively. The right tools can save you time. The Greenworks 80V 21″ Cordless Lawn Mower available on Amazon, is on sale for $599 instead of $799 — an incredible savings of $200. This bundled offer includes an electric push mower with a 21-inch deck and a lightweight 16 inch electric string trimmer.
This electric mower combines ease of use with smart design features, allowing you to mow your lawn efficiently. The deck has 7 different height options and the entire system is push start. Meanwhile, the string trimmer boasts a variable speed design with excellent cutting power for edging your yard after you're done mowing. Reviews mention how this bundle exceeds expectations and that it is "super easy to use, solidly built, not 'quiet' per se but certainly not noisy like a 2-cycle gas engine."